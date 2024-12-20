Crown Prosecution Service
Charges authorised over Manchester Airport incident
Two men have been charged with offences after an incident at Manchester Airport on 23 July 2024.
The Crown Prosecution Service has today charged two men with assaults on police officers.
Mohammed Amaaz, 20, is charged with two offences of causing actual bodily harm, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of common assault. Muhammed Amaad, 25, is charged with causing actual bodily harm.
No police officers will be charged.
The two defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 January 2025.
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following our review of an incident at Manchester Airport in July 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service has today issued charges against two individuals.
"This was a high-profile incident that attracted significant public interest and media coverage at the time, and we have worked closely from the outset with investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Greater Manchester Police.
“We have reviewed all the available evidence, including witness statements, video footage, expert reports and other material related to police use of force, to make an independent and objective assessment about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the court to consider.
"Based on a careful consideration of this evidence, we have concluded that two men should be charged with offences including assaults on police officers.
“We have concluded no charges should be brought against any officers. We examined potential offences of actual bodily harm, and common assault, and reviewed expert evidence in the form of an independent report from an expert in the use of police force, to inform this decision.
"We always ensure police training is also taken into account in the context of these decisions, and in this case the combination of evidence, and the expert opinion meant there was no realistic prospect of conviction.
“We acknowledge that in this case as in any other, the strength of feeling has been high. Our specially trained prosecutors are often at the forefront of dealing with high-profile cases subject to intense public and media scrutiny and will always make independent and objective decisions based on all available evidence.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."
Notes to editors
- Mohammed Amaaz [DOB: 22/10/2004] is charged with section 47 Actual Bodily Harm x 2, assault against an emergency worker, and common assault.
- Muhammed Amaad [DOB: 27/06/1999] is charged with section 47 Actual Bodily Harm.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
