Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2024

Charity Commission Chair, Orlando Fraser KC, and Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, invite you to our Annual Public Meeting on Tuesday 26 November at 11:00am.

About the event

Our Chair Orlando Fraser KC, Chief Executive David Holdsworth and colleagues will provide updates and insight into the Commission’s activities and answer questions about our work.

This is a hybrid event open to all members of the public and charity representatives who wish to attend in-person or join online.

In-person attendees will have the opportunity to visit our exhibition stands and speak to members of our staff both before and after the main meeting. In addition, a light lunch will be available at the conclusion of the main meeting, with an opportunity to network.

This event is free of charge but registration is required. Please book online to join this event in-person or online.

Date & Time

Tuesday 26 November 2024

11:00am to 12:30pm

In-person attendees should please arrive from 10:00am for registration.

Venue

Kings Place (Hall 2)

90 York Way

London

N1 9AG

Our privacy notice for the live broadcast of our Annual Public Meeting can be found on GOV.UK.