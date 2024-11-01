Charity Commission
Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2024
Charity Commission Chair, Orlando Fraser KC, and Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, invite you to our Annual Public Meeting on Tuesday 26 November at 11:00am.
You are invited to join our Annual Public Meeting on Tuesday 26 November 2024 at 11:00am. Attend in-person in London or join online via our livestream.
About the event
Our Chair Orlando Fraser KC, Chief Executive David Holdsworth and colleagues will provide updates and insight into the Commission’s activities and answer questions about our work.
This is a hybrid event open to all members of the public and charity representatives who wish to attend in-person or join online.
In-person attendees will have the opportunity to visit our exhibition stands and speak to members of our staff both before and after the main meeting. In addition, a light lunch will be available at the conclusion of the main meeting, with an opportunity to network.
This event is free of charge but registration is required. Please book online to join this event in-person or online.
Date & Time
Tuesday 26 November 2024
11:00am to 12:30pm
In-person attendees should please arrive from 10:00am for registration.
Venue
Kings Place (Hall 2)
90 York Way
London
N1 9AG
Our privacy notice for the live broadcast of our Annual Public Meeting can be found on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-annual-public-meeting-2024
