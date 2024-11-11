Charity Commission
Charity Commission statement on Zoe’s Place Hospice
Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth's statement on Zoe's Place Hospice
Commenting in the context of a £6m fundraising target being met towards securing the future of Zoe’s Place hospice, and following a meeting with Ian Byrne MP today, Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, said:
These are challenging times for charities and in particular for hospices.
The remarkable generosity of business leaders, philanthropists and the people of Liverpool and beyond has ensured that the fundraising campaign for one of the city’s only children’s hospices has reached its target. The campaign is testament to the power of charity.
As regulator, we have an important enabling role, helping charities to achieve their purposes and upholding public confidence in the charity sector. As such, we have been engaging with the trustees of Zoe’s Place and with the Institute of Our Lady of Mercy, alongside the local MP and campaigners, to ensure the best outcome for the charity’s future.
Whilst it is principally for trustees to lead their charity, the Commission can play a crucial role in helping facilitate discussions, particularly in complex circumstances such as this as well as provide regulatory guidance and permissions. Our focus has been on supporting all parties that are committed to ensuring the future of vital services provided to some of society’s most vulnerable.
The Sisters of the Institute of our Lady of Mercy should be commended for engaging sensitively with this matter in the context of their own obligations as trustees of a separate charity.
We will continue to work closely with all parties as they decide on the next steps for Zoe’s Place Liverpool.
Background
- Charity trustees should notify the Commission as early as possible if faced with financial difficulties.
- Once the future of Zoe’s Place is more settled, the Commission will consider whether there are lessons to be learned from the circumstances of the charity’s current difficulties.
- Our published guidance aims to help trustees understand and comply with their duties:
