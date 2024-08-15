Charity Commission
Charity investigated over concerns around charitable funds sent to Yemen
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Saba Relief & Development Foundation Limited.
Saba Relief & Development Foundation Limited was registered in 2013 and has aims to alleviate poverty in Yemen.
In 2023, the regulator opened a compliance case into Saba Relief & Development Foundation Limited after receiving complaints regarding the end use of charitable funds sent to Yemen.
Charitable funds were sent to Yemen and the Charity Commission is concerned that the trustees have not adequately accounted for these funds.
There are also concerns around the charity’s due diligence processes regarding its work with partner organisations in Yemen.
The inquiry opened on 19 July 2024 and will examine:
- The trustees’ compliance with their legal duties, particularly in relation to compliance with the charity’s governing document.
- Concerns over the end use of charitable funds, and the charity’s ability to evidence charitable expenditure in accordance with the trustees’ legal duties.
- The suitability of the charity’s partnerships, including the effectiveness of due diligence checks.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
