First Minister welcomes human rights advance.

The Charter of Rights for People Affected by Substance Use has been launched, aiming to improve the experience of anyone needing support.

The Charter, recognised as the first of its kind in the world by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, will help ensure people know their rights and the support they can expect to receive, and that those who use drugs and alcohol, and their families, are treated with dignity.

It contains key human rights – mostly drawn from national and international law - belonging to people affected by substance use, most importantly the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, along with the right to an adequate standard of living and the right to a healthy environment.

The publication was developed by the National Collaborative - a network of people with lived experience and service providers. It was chaired by human rights expert Professor Alan Miller.

Speaking at the launch, the First Minister said:

“My condolences go to all those who have lost a loved one. We want every person experiencing harm from alcohol or drug use to be able access the support they need and through our £250 million National Mission on drugs we’re taking a wide range of actions.

“This Charter is a key part of that mission and draws on the experience of communities and families affected by substance use. It significantly strengthens our public health and human rights-based approach to substance use-related harms and, over time, it will contribute to significantly improving and saving lives.

“I welcome the support of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights which recognises the Charter as the first of its kind in the world.

“We will continue work with the National Collaborative, which developed the charter, and key stakeholders towards its implementation.”

National Collaborative Chair Professor Alan Miller said:

“The Charter places people and their human dignity, not punishment and stigma, at the centre. It has been developed by people with life experience of what hasn’t worked and what will work. Let’s all now make these rights real.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said:

"Criminalisation and prohibition have failed to reduce drug use and deter drug-related crimes. We need new approaches prioritising health, dignity and inclusion, guided by the International Guidelines on Human Rights and Drug Policy."

Background

Charter of Rights for People Affected by Substance Use

As part of the National Mission on Drugs, Professor Miller was appointed to lead the National Collaborative in 2022.

National Mission funds have now backed more than 300 grassroots organisations and projects, helping to support more than 33,000 people.

The National Mission on drugs includes a commitment to allocating an additional £250 million over the course of this Parliament.

Record levels of funding for Alcohol and Drugs programmes were protected in last week’s Budget. The Scottish Government has maintained £112 million to local ADPs for treatment and support services in 2025-26.