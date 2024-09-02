Chatham House at 2024 UK party conferences

EXPERT COMMENT

A series of international affairs events will be held at the UK Labour and Conservative Party conferences in September and October.

Chatham House is hosting a range of events at the Labour Party Conference on 24 September and the Conservative Party Conference on 1 October.

Thought leaders from both parties, policymaking and business will join Chatham House experts at a series of exciting events discussing UK interests in international trade, Britain’s global health and development role, and UK foreign policy in an uncertain world.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.