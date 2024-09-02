Chatham House
Chatham House at 2024 UK party conferences
EXPERT COMMENT
A series of international affairs events will be held at the UK Labour and Conservative Party conferences in September and October.
Chatham House is hosting a range of events at the Labour Party Conference on 24 September and the Conservative Party Conference on 1 October.
Thought leaders from both parties, policymaking and business will join Chatham House experts at a series of exciting events discussing UK interests in international trade, Britain’s global health and development role, and UK foreign policy in an uncertain world.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/08/chatham-house-2024-uk-party-conferences
