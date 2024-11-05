Check what financial support you might be entitled to

With Talk Money Week underway, Social Justice Secretary Jane Hutt is encouraging people to check what financial support they’re eligible to receive and might be missing out on, including pension credit.

Since 2022, Welsh Government programmes and support for people in Wales, targeting help at those who need it the most, and putting money back in people’s pockets, has been worth almost £5 billion.

The Here to Help Claim What’s Yours campaign, Single Advice Fund, Discretionary Assistance Fund, support with council tax and Help to Stay are some of the programmes which continue to be key in supporting people.

Between April 2023 to March 2024, Here to Help Claim What’s Yours advisors have helped over 36,800 people, with over 120,000 issues, of which more than 9,600 issues were relating to debt problems.

The Single Advice Fund, which was introduced in January 2020, has helped more than 280,000 people deal with over 1.1 million social welfare problems. Those receiving help were supported to claim additional income of £137 million and had debts totalling £38.5 million written off.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government announced £12 million per year for 3 years from April 2025 for services that help people manage the cost of living and resolve problems with their housing, welfare benefits and financial commitments. An extra £300,000 will also provide more free training targeted at frontline workers to help their service users.

Social Justice Secretary, Jane Hutt yesterday said:

It’s vital that people in Wales, including pensioners, claim every £1 that they’re entitled to. Welsh Government programmes have been key in supporting people across Wales, helping put money back into people’s pockets and providing crucial advice and help when needed. We have also been working closely with the UK Government to increase the take-up of pension credit which will unlock access to a number of other benefits too. Support is available, and I encourage everyone to seek the financial support they’re eligible to receive.

Simon Hatch, Director at Citizens Advice Cymru yesterday said:

We know many people across Wales are continuing to struggle to afford everyday living costs and essential bills, and with winter fast approaching it will be a worrying time for many, but there is help available. Our local Citizens Advice offices across Wales have already helped more than twice the number of people access advice on Pension Credit compared to this time last year. We can help check that you're receiving every penny you're entitled to, which could make this winter more manageable.

The Welsh Government is encouraging people to find out what support they could receive by contacting Advicelink Cymru free by phone on 0808 250 5700 or visiting the Citizens Advice website. For those who can’t hear or speak, on the phone can type what they want to say by calling 18001 then 08082 505 720 via Relay UK.