Chemical spill in Walsall

The public have been asked to avoid an area of the Walsall canal in the West Midlands following a chemical spill

The Environment Agency (EA) is continuing to work with other agencies across the West Midlands to treat a chemical spillage into a canal in Walsall. Our priority is to understand the impact on wildlife and the environment - and to protect against further damage.

Following the latest results from daily water testing conducted by the EA, previously closed sections of the canal have now been reopened to the public, with water quality found to meet public health guidelines.

The restricted section of canal has been reduced from around 12km to 1km, where elevated levels of sodium cyanide and zinc cyanide have been found. This area, stretching from James Bridge on Bentley Mill Way in Darlaston to the west to Rollingmill Street, Walsall to the east, (see map) will remain closed until further notice.

A multi-agency response to the incident is being carried out by:

Environment Agency

UKHSA

Walsall and Sandwell councils

WM Police

WM Fire

WMAS

Canal and Rivers Trust

Severn Trent Water

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

We are continuing to work closely with Walsall Council, the UK Health Security Agency and other partners to respond to the serious chemical spill incident in Walsall and to assess the impact on the environment. We are currently investigating the company that is believed to have caused this incident. Pollution of this kind is unacceptable and the impact on wildlife and the environment can be severe. We will take robust enforcement action if non-compliance is uncovered. As a result of our ongoing sampling and testing programme, the cordon restricting access to the canal has now been reduced. We urge the public to continue to follow safety advice given by the local council.

The latest updates and advice can be found on Walsall Council’s website.