National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Chemicals used in manufacture of illegal drugs seized in Liverpool
On the evening of Thursday 27/06/24 officers from the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership seized a parked van in the Waterloo Road area of Liverpool.
Following a search, the vehicle was found to contain a significant quantity of volatile precursor chemicals used in the production of controlled drugs.
A 63 year old local man was later arrested in the Waterloo Quay area by Organised Crime Partnership Officers and questioned at Merseyside Police premises.
The subject has since been released under investigation.
Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership is a partnership between Merseyside Police and the National Crime Agency, created to protect the communities of Merseyside from Serious Organised Crime.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/chemicals-used-in-manufacture-of-illegal-drugs-seized-in-liverpool
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Albanian OCG member jailed over multi million pound drugs offences01/07/2024 13:15:00
A prominent member of an Albanian organised crime group has been jailed for a second time for Class A drugs offences.
Pensioner jailed for arranging sexual activity with 14-year-old28/06/2024 14:05:00
A 74-year-old man who tried to meet up with a 14-year-old boy with a view to abusing him has been jailed for two and a half years after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Two charged after boat interdiction uncovers 350 kilos of cocaine27/06/2024 11:10:00
Two men have been charged after £37 million of cocaine was seized from a boat off the coast of Suffolk as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Drug trafficker who went on the run for 10 years jailed following NCA investigation26/06/2024 12:15:00
A French drug trafficker who was tracked down by the National Crime Agency after spending almost a decade on the run has been jailed for 19 years.
Firearms trainers dismissed after internal investigation20/06/2024 10:15:00
The National Crime Agency has dismissed five officers for gross misconduct after an internal investigation.
Former NCA officer convicted over indecent images12/06/2024 13:05:00
A former NCA officer has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, possessing extreme images, and misconduct in a public office.
Corrupt border officer jailed for aiding organised crime group10/06/2024 11:15:00
A corrupt border officer who was arrested by the National Crime Agency in August 2023 has been jailed for two years for assisting a London-based crime group.
Operation Stovewood: Seven guilty of abusing teenage girls who were in care06/06/2024 09:20:00
Seven men have been found guilty of a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s.
NCA uncovers corrupt officials who helped wanted criminals to circumvent international Red Notice system05/06/2024 12:10:00
Four people have been detained in Moldova in relation to a suspected corruption scheme to bribe officials in Moldova and elsewhere for wanted persons to avoid detection by Red Notices published by INTERPOL.