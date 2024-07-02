Chemicals used in manufacture of illegal drugs seized in Liverpool

On the evening of Thursday 27/06/24 officers from the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership seized a parked van in the Waterloo Road area of Liverpool.

Following a search, the vehicle was found to contain a significant quantity of volatile precursor chemicals used in the production of controlled drugs.

A 63 year old local man was later arrested in the Waterloo Quay area by Organised Crime Partnership Officers and questioned at Merseyside Police premises.

The subject has since been released under investigation.

Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership is a partnership between Merseyside Police and the National Crime Agency, created to protect the communities of Merseyside from Serious Organised Crime.