Chief executive welcomes Commonwealth Games host announcement

Tim Hollingsworth has spoken of his joy at the event finding a home in Glasgow for the 2026 Games.

Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has welcomed the announcement of the 2026 Commonwealth Games being hosted in Glasgow.

The Scottish city last hosted the event in 2014 and the news comes after original host Victoria, Australia, announced last year that they would no longer host the event.

Following today's confirmation that the Games would return to the United Kingdom after Birmingham's hosting in 2022, Tim released the following statement.

"Today’s news that Glasgow will host a revised 2026 Commonwealth Games is exciting news for athletes, fans and for the city itself.

"As a major partner to and investor in Commonwealth Games England, we are pleased that they can again focus on what they do best: ensuring that the preparation and the delivery of Team England at a Games is world class.

"Sport England is proud not only of our support for the athletes but our wider role in the delivery of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the long-term community impact of our £30 million investment.

"From the gifting of equipment to local projects, to funding facilities like the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, our ambition for Birmingham 2022 was to help more people from all backgrounds get active, as part of our Uniting the Movement strategy to tackle inequalities.

"Done right, the legacy of major events can be positive for improving long-term access to sport and physical activity.

With today’s announcement, and even with a reduced sport programme, Glasgow has a fantastic opportunity to use the Games for greater community good.

"And the Commonwealth movement as a whole has the chance to look forward once more."

Find out more

Glasgow 2026