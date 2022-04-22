This study was commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore the range of factors that may be contributing to the decline in the Scottish childminder workforce in order to identify ways to better recruit, support and retain them.

The childminding workforce has declined by 28% in Scotland between 2014 and 2020, with annual decreases accelerating since 2017. The proportion of childminders aged over 55 has also been steadily increasing. Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents to the Scottish Childminding Association’s 2020 members’ survey said they were unlikely to still be childminding in five years’ time. This all points to high levels of attrition in the next few years, as more childminders retire or leave for other reasons.

This study was commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore the range of factors that may be contributing to the decline in the Scottish childminder workforce in order to identify ways to better recruit, support and retain them. It involved: a Rapid Evidence Assessment to understand what is already known about trends in childminder entry and exit from the profession, and the drivers of these trends; and qualitative research to understand the views and experiences of current, former and prospective childminders.

Childminding workforce trends: qualitative research report 124 page PDF, 985.9 kB