Christmas and New Year courts and tribunals opening times 2024

Details of courts and tribunals opening times over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Our courts and tribunals will temporarily close on various dates over the Christmas period.

The closure dates for this year are:

Wednesday 25 December 2024

Thursday 26 December 2024

Friday 27 December 2024

Wednesday 1 January 2025

Some magistrates’ courts will be open on 26 December 2024 and 1 January 2025, but for remand hearings only.

On Friday 27 December 2024, only County and Family Courts, Crown Courts, the High Court, Court of Appeal (Royal Courts of Justice and Rolls Building) and some tribunals will be closed. Magistrates’ courts and our Scotland tribunal offices will open on this day. In Scotland, our tribunal offices will also be closed on Thursday 2 January 2025.

Hearings that take place over the Christmas period may take place in person, or via video or telephone. Your hearing notice will confirm this.

Some smaller satellite courts/hearing venues may also be closed outside of these arrangements. To check or for more information, please contact the relevant court or tribunal directly.