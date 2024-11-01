HM Courts & Tribunals Service
|Printable version
Christmas and New Year courts and tribunals opening times 2024
Details of courts and tribunals opening times over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.
Our courts and tribunals will temporarily close on various dates over the Christmas period.
The closure dates for this year are:
- Wednesday 25 December 2024
- Thursday 26 December 2024
- Friday 27 December 2024
- Wednesday 1 January 2025
Some magistrates’ courts will be open on 26 December 2024 and 1 January 2025, but for remand hearings only.
On Friday 27 December 2024, only County and Family Courts, Crown Courts, the High Court, Court of Appeal (Royal Courts of Justice and Rolls Building) and some tribunals will be closed. Magistrates’ courts and our Scotland tribunal offices will open on this day. In Scotland, our tribunal offices will also be closed on Thursday 2 January 2025.
Hearings that take place over the Christmas period may take place in person, or via video or telephone. Your hearing notice will confirm this.
Some smaller satellite courts/hearing venues may also be closed outside of these arrangements. To check or for more information, please contact the relevant court or tribunal directly.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/christmas-and-new-year-courts-and-tribunals-opening-times-2024
Latest News from
HM Courts & Tribunals Service
Win for witnesses as courts revamp waiting rooms19/08/2024 10:17:00
Victims and witnesses of crime will benefit from improved waiting rooms in 10 court buildings across England and Wales.
Hundreds more people continue appearing in court following violent disorder16/08/2024 16:17:00
Data released today (16 August 2024) confirms 460 people arrested in connection with the violent disorder earlier this month have faced their day in court and at least 99 have already been sentenced.
Brand new guide to help public easily access court hearings01/01/2024 11:12:00
People are being encouraged to see how justice is done in courtrooms with the publication of a new and simple ‘how to’ guide for attending court hearings today.
More lawyers sought to stop domestic abusers interrogating victims07/12/2023 12:07:00
More legal professionals are being encouraged to help prevent domestic abusers cross-examining their victims in court with a new expenses policy launched today ( 7 December 2023).
Every criminal court now connected to single data system for the first time04/08/2023 11:12:00
All information on new criminal court cases in England and Wales now sits on a single digital platform as the government delivers its latest milestone to modernise the justice system.
Data governance panel formed to improve use of court and tribunals data23/03/2023 09:10:00
A senior data governance panel will provide independent expert advice on the use of justice data across courts and tribunals.
HMCTS response to National Audit Office report on Reform23/02/2023 11:25:00
CEO Nick Goodwin responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the HMCTS Reform Programme.
Nightingale Courts to remain open to boost capacity and speed up justice17/02/2023 11:22:00
Nightingale Courts across England and Wales are being kept open for another year to reduce waiting times and deliver swift justice for victims.