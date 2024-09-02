WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD statement on plans around a compressed 4 day week
The CIPD says flexible working arrangements can help people balance work and home life, but must also work for businesses
Further to this story on proposals for a four-day week, Ben Willmott, head of public policy for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development comments:
“The UK Government has indicated they will adapt and build on the existing right to request flexible working to try and ensure flexibility is the genuine default. This is likely to apply to all types of flexible working, not just a compressed four-day working week.
“Flexible working arrangements such as compressed hours, job sharing and term-time working can help people balance their work and home life commitments, while also supporting employer efforts to recruit and retain staff. However flexible working has to work for both the business and workers if it’s to be sustainable and this needs to be recognised in any changes to regulation.
“It would make sense for the government to take stock of the impact of recent changes introduced only in April, to enable people to request flexible working from day one of employment, before seeking to make further changes.”
