CIPD welcomes Government's new Get Britain Working package

Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development said:

"The investment in local Get Britain Working trailblazers is a positive step to tackle the high levels of inactivity due to ill health and get more people into employment. More joined-up support for people’s wellbeing and skills development can play a positive role in helping more people with health problems return to work.

"This development signals a welcome intent to bring together national and regional approaches to improving the health of the workforce and boosting labour market participation. The trailblazers will need to ensure there is effective brokerage and relationship building with employers to ensure people have access to jobs that give them the flexibility, skills development opportunities and support they need to get into and stay in employment.

"It will also be crucial to ensure that there remains a strong focus from the government on improving access to occupational health services for those in work. This will ensure that fewer working people fall out of employment due to a disability or long-term health condition."

