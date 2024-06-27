Scottish Government
Circular Economy Bill passed
New powers to increase reuse and recycling rates.
Legislation giving Ministers and local authorities the tools needed to increase reuse and recycling rates, as well as modernise and improve waste and recycling services, has been passed.
The Circular Economy Bill will give Ministers the powers to:
- set local recycling targets, building on the experience of Wales, which has the best recycling rate in the UK
- set statutory targets for delivery of a circular economy to measure progress in transforming the economy
- restrict the disposal of unsold consumer goods, to prevent good products ending up in landfill
- place charges on single-use items like disposable cups to encourage the move to reusable alternatives
- give local authorities additional enforcement powers, allowing them to crack down on flytipping and littering from cars.
The measures will be underpinned by support and investment, building on the investments already made through the £70 million Recycling Improvement Fund.
Minister for Climate Action Gillian Martin said: “There are huge opportunities in having an economy which makes reuse and recycling the default choice for Scottish households, businesses and the public sector.
“We have already seen businesses creating jobs by turning what we might otherwise throw away into valuable new products and services.
“The measures in the Circular Economy Bill will give local Councils and the Scottish Government the powers needed to support the sustainable use of resources and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
“For people to do the right thing for the planet, it is crucial that everyone experiences a modern, easy to use waste service.
“We will continue to work with local authorities and householders to co-design how these powers are implemented to take account of different circumstances and needs on our journey towards a truly circular economy.”
Background
More information on the Circular Economy Bill: Circular Economy (Scotland) Bill – Bills (proposed laws) – Scottish Parliament | Scottish Parliament Website
Recycling Improvement Fund: Recycling Improvement Fund (RIF) | Zero Waste Scotland
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/circular-economy-bill-passed/
