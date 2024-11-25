WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the latest Ofgem price cap
Alex Belsham-Harris, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice responded to the latest Ofgem price cap announcement
“Energy prices remaining relatively stable over winter will offer cold comfort to millions across the country already struggling to afford bills. It comes as people are falling further and further behind on their energy bills, with the amount owed to suppliers now a record £3.7 billion.
“As colder weather sets in, we’re particularly worried about households with children and those on lower incomes, who are most likely to struggle with their heating costs.
“Without government action, millions are at risk of being left in the cold this winter and beyond. We’re calling for the urgent introduction of energy bill support that is targeted at people who need it most.”
Citizens Advice’s Speak, Seek, Save campaign can help you understand what to do if you’re struggling to afford your energy bills:
- Speak to your supplier as soon as possible. They are responsible for helping you come to a solution and agreeing a payment plan that works for both of you.
- Seek advice on managing debt. Energy bill debt is classed as a priority debt, so it’s important to get advice from a charity or organisation like Citizens Advice to help manage your debt as soon as you can.
- Save energy by making sure your home is energy efficient. There are simple changes you can make around your home to be more energy efficient, like checking your central heating controls or using your appliances differently. Read more about energy efficiency tips.
If you’re worried about changes to the Winter Fuel Payment:
- It’s important to check if you’re eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, which will now only be paid to those who receive Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits.
- If you make a claim for Pension Credit by 21 December, you might still receive the Winter Fuel Payment.
- Click here for further information on eligibility for Pension Credit and how to apply.
