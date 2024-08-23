Citizens Advice responds to the latest Ofgem price cap announcement

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responded to Ofgem’s latest price cap announcement

“We’ve braced ourselves for a challenging winter but today’s price cap increase will no doubt see even more people fall behind on their energy bills.

“Our research shows people are so worried about price increases that one in four say they could be forced to turn off their heating and hot water this winter. We’re particularly concerned about households with children and young people and those on lower incomes, who are most likely to struggle with their heating costs.

"Energy bills will now be around two thirds higher than before the crisis, and with record levels of energy debt and the removal of previous support, people are in desperate need.

“Reducing standing charges will slightly bring down some people’s bills, but it could mean households with higher electricity usage, including some families on low incomes, pay more. The government must urgently introduce targeted bill support that reflects the realities of people’s energy needs and protects those at risk from standing charge reform.”

Citizens Advice is issuing the following advice for those worried about changes to the Winter Fuel Payment:

You might be eligible for Pension Credit if you have a low income. You've got until 21 December to apply and still receive the Winter Fuel Payment if you’re successful.

The Winter Fuel Payment is now only going to be paid to those claiming Pension Credit, so it’s really important to check whether you are eligible.

To find out more about eligibility for Pension Credit and how to apply you can go to the Citizens Advice website.

