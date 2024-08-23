WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the latest Ofgem price cap announcement
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responded to Ofgem’s latest price cap announcement
“We’ve braced ourselves for a challenging winter but today’s price cap increase will no doubt see even more people fall behind on their energy bills.
“Our research shows people are so worried about price increases that one in four say they could be forced to turn off their heating and hot water this winter. We’re particularly concerned about households with children and young people and those on lower incomes, who are most likely to struggle with their heating costs.
"Energy bills will now be around two thirds higher than before the crisis, and with record levels of energy debt and the removal of previous support, people are in desperate need.
“Reducing standing charges will slightly bring down some people’s bills, but it could mean households with higher electricity usage, including some families on low incomes, pay more. The government must urgently introduce targeted bill support that reflects the realities of people’s energy needs and protects those at risk from standing charge reform.”
Citizens Advice is issuing the following advice for those worried about changes to the Winter Fuel Payment:
- You might be eligible for Pension Credit if you have a low income. You've got until 21 December to apply and still receive the Winter Fuel Payment if you’re successful.
- The Winter Fuel Payment is now only going to be paid to those claiming Pension Credit, so it’s really important to check whether you are eligible.
- To find out more about eligibility for Pension Credit and how to apply you can go to the Citizens Advice website.
Notes to editors:
- Citizens Advice’s response to the Winter Fuel Payment change is available online.
- Our latest report, Fixing the foundations: The need for better targeted support for energy consumers, is available online. The findings reveal that one in four people (25%, the equivalent of 16.5 million people) are so worried about increases in energy costs that they say they will be forced to turn off their heating and hot water this winter. This increases to 31% of households with children, and 39% of bill payers on a low income. Survey data is based on an online representative poll of 2,209 GB adults conducted by Yonder Data Solutions for Citizens Advice. Fieldwork conducted between 26th to 28th July 2024.
- Official fuel poverty statistics for England in 2023 show that households containing children and young people had the highest likelihood of being in fuel poverty.
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- Citizens Advice helped 2.66 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2022-23. And we had 60.6 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 16,000 trained volunteers, working at over 1,600 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
