Come and celebrate the England Coast Path this summer in Allonby

Weekend packed full of free events for coastal community on national trail due to stretch around the coast of England

A weekend of summer activities is being held on the glorious Allonby shoreline this July to celebrate the King Charles III England Coast Path.

The events, being hosted by Natural England, the Solway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and partners, will take place at the at Blue Dial Caravan Park, Allonby, on the 8th and 9th July from 10am to 4pm.

Suitable for people of all ages and abilities, the weekend events will include a variety of free activities ranging from wildlife spotting, beach mindfulness, photography, Roman re-enactment, shoreline beastie hunting, beach games, storytelling and Tikes Hikes for adults with young children.

Visitors can also drop into Blue Dial Farm, coast path and shoreline, on route, for a well-earned rest and the chance to meet the organisations working along this very special coastline.

At 12 noon on Sunday 9th July, on the green outside Twentymans in Allonby, event attendees can join in a cheer for a community procession around Allonby village celebrating the fishing heritage of the coastline, followed with a bring your own community picnic on the green.

Neil Constable, a Natural England Programme Manager for The King Charles III England Coast Path, recently said:

“We’re delighted to be hosting this event to celebrate the wonderful section of the King Charles III England Coast Path in Allonby. It’s a fantastic opportunity to come and find out more about the path and its rich local environment. So, whether you’re a seasoned walker or new to the coast path and would like to find out more, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming you.”

The Allonby to Whitehaven stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path was one of the first parts around the country to open in 2014.

The 22 mile (35km) long west Cumbrian section encompasses a fascinating cultural and industrial history of Shipbuilding, coal and iron ore mining, steel making, and chemical manufacturing.

The tourist hotspot of Allonby is a quaint old Victorian seaside resort with a magnificent beach, and nearby Maryport and its docks have several tourist attractions. Visitors wanting to take in the full stretch can spend some time at the Senhouse Roman Museum at Maryport, one of the largest Roman sites in northern Britain on this stretch of coast, dramatically situated on the cliffs.

Further south is Whitehaven with its numerous attractions that explore the town’s rich and varied history.

Opening access to the coast is part of the Government’s ambition to connect people with nature and is key to achieving the aspirations of the Government’s 25-Year Environment Plan.

When completed, the new national trail will stretch all the way around the coast of England and will be about 2,700 miles long. It will take people through some of the finest landscapes in England, linking iconic places and heritage on the coast with less well-known areas and unlocking access to some parts of our coast for the first time.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will connect people with nature, enabling all to access the natural environment and experience the health and wellbeing benefits that it can bring.

For more information about the events in Allonby visit England Coast Path Celebrations in the North West - National Trails