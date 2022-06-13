Coming together to discuss how we tackle inequalities

We met with community organisations, athletes, politicians and governing bodies to search for solutions to tackle inequalities in the sport and physical activity sector.

More than 100 people attended the recent ‘Closing the Gap: Inequality in Sport and Physical Activity’ event that was co-hosted by us and Greater Manchester Moving.

The event – a follow up to 2020’s Sport for All? Conference – explored approaches to tackling inequalities and racism within sport and physical activity and was held at Manchester People’s History Museum.

The day featured a range of hackathon-style workshops, panel discussions and keynote speeches available to watch via a live-stream for those not in the room.

Conversations centred around the sharing of lived experiences of inequality in sport and physical activity, the search for solutions and how to bring about positive change.

Cricketer and anti-racism campaigner Azeem Rafiq spoke powerfully in a conversation with host for the day, former Olympic sprinter and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye.

Azeem recently said:

"People are incredibly fearful of getting things wrong but I want to say to them, no one's got the magic wand. "If we try and work together and across society, we're going to leave it in a better place. We have the biggest opportunity we've ever seen in a lifetime to change things. "I hope in the future cricket will be an example of how you can turn things around. Cricket can be a welcoming place for everyone, and everyone can learn from that."

