Sport England
|Printable version
Coming together to discuss how we tackle inequalities
We met with community organisations, athletes, politicians and governing bodies to search for solutions to tackle inequalities in the sport and physical activity sector.
More than 100 people attended the recent ‘Closing the Gap: Inequality in Sport and Physical Activity’ event that was co-hosted by us and Greater Manchester Moving.
The event – a follow up to 2020’s Sport for All? Conference – explored approaches to tackling inequalities and racism within sport and physical activity and was held at Manchester People’s History Museum.
The day featured a range of hackathon-style workshops, panel discussions and keynote speeches available to watch via a live-stream for those not in the room.
Conversations centred around the sharing of lived experiences of inequality in sport and physical activity, the search for solutions and how to bring about positive change.
Cricketer and anti-racism campaigner Azeem Rafiq spoke powerfully in a conversation with host for the day, former Olympic sprinter and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye.
Azeem recently said:
"People are incredibly fearful of getting things wrong but I want to say to them, no one's got the magic wand.
"If we try and work together and across society, we're going to leave it in a better place. We have the biggest opportunity we've ever seen in a lifetime to change things.
"I hope in the future cricket will be an example of how you can turn things around. Cricket can be a welcoming place for everyone, and everyone can learn from that."
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news/coming-together-discuss-how-we-tackle-inequalities
Latest News from
Sport England
This Girl Can publishes guide to recruiting female volunteers06/06/2022 13:05:00
As part of Volunteers' Week, the This Girl Can campaign has worked with partners to produce the guide, which is available to via their supporters' hub.
Live stream ‘Closing the Gap: Inequality in Sport and Physical Activity’ event02/06/2022 09:25:00
Next week’s event discusses tackling inequalities in our sector and can be watched online.
Partner toolkit for This Girl Can x Strava partnership published19/05/2022 10:25:00
The new Club and challenge will be available for Strava users later this month and encourages women to get back to moving again after a break from physical activity.
Funding for governing bodies to drive participation through innovation12/05/2022 14:10:00
The £6.5m of National Lottery funding will be split between 21 organisations as part of our investment into the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
New partner funding continues commitment to tackling inequalities10/05/2022 13:05:00
Sports England are partnering with more than 120 organisations that have a unique position to influence change and level up access to sport and physical activity.
Activity levels see partial recovery from Covid-1929/04/2022 13:05:00
People are returning to sport and physical activity but opportunities remain unequal, latest data finds.
This Girl Can partners with Regatta Great Outdoors and Strava22/04/2022 13:05:00
The collaborations are part of a new working model for This Girl Can as the campaign continues to work to inspire more women to be active.
Extra funding for West Midlands community organisations13/04/2022 14:10:00
As part of our ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games investment, this funding is designed to use the event as a catalyst to help get more people active