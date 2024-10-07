Scottish Government
Commemorating victims of 7 October attacks
First Minister expresses sympathy as he calls for peace.
First Minister John Swinney expressed his sympathy to the Jewish community as he remembers all those who lost their lives in the Hamas 7 October terror attacks a year ago.
Since the attacks, the Scottish Government has consistently called for the immediate release of all hostages, a ceasefire in Gaza, the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to all who need it, and a two-state solution with sovereign Israeli and Palestinian states.
The First Minister said:
“The atrocious attacks carried out by the terrorist organisation, Hamas, on 7 October resulted in the worst single loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. Jewish communities across the world, including here in Scotland, are deeply traumatised by the attacks.
“As we remember those who died, I express my sympathy to the Jewish community and all those who mourn.
“I also remember the thousands of innocent people who have been killed in the crisis over the last year. Now more than ever, an immediate ceasefire is needed in Gaza, and the Middle East.
“As communities across Scotland reflect on the 7 October terrorist attacks and the subsequent loss of further innocent life that has followed, I pledge the unwavering support of my government to ensure our communities remain united, that all communities are kept safe and that we live in a Scotland where people of all faiths, and none, can live in peace.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/commemorating-victims-of-7-october-attacks/
