Commenting on the verdict in the Lucy Letby trial
Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England, commented on the verdict in the Lucy Letby trial
“Lucy Letby committed appalling crimes that were a terrible betrayal of the trust placed in her and our thoughts are with the families affected, who have experienced pain and suffering that few of us can imagine.
“Colleagues within the nursing profession and across the health service have been shocked and sickened to learn what she did, actions beyond belief to the nurses and staff working so hard to save lives and care for patients.
“On behalf of all of us I would like to express our profound apologies to the families for all they have been through.
“The NHS is fully committed to doing everything we can to prevent anything like this ever happening again, and we welcome the independent inquiry announced by the Department of Health and Social Care to help ensure we learn every possible lesson from this awful case.”
