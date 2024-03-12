Buckingham Palace
Commonwealth Day 2024
The Queen, The Prince of Wales and other members of the Royal Family attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration, celebrating an extraordinary organisation which spans every geographical region, religion, and culture, with a combined population of 2.5 billion people.
Members of the Royal Family came together to view performances and listen to reflections on this year's theme of resilience.
Performances came from artists as diverse as The Ghetto Kids from Uganda; Canadian pianist Spencer Klymyshyn, and the New Zealand soprano and baritone duo Isabella Moore and Benson Wilson.
Reflections were given by Earthshot Prize-winner Notpla which specialises in creating alternatives to plastic, and by Sir Ben Okri OBE who read a specially commissioned poem for the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth.
A message from The King was played during the service, drawing on the shared values and ambitions of Commonwealth citizens.
The service is arranged each year by the Royal Commonwealth Society - a network of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world.
Commonwealth Day Reception
In the evening, The Queen met guests during a Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House, the international headquarters of the Commonwealth.
Amongst those attending were High Commissioners and representatives from Commonwealth associations and Commonwealth countries.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-03-11/commonwealth-day-2024
