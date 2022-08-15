Sport England
Commonwealth Games equipment giveaway launched
More than 16,000 sports items used at Birmingham 2022 are being made available to not-for-profit community-based organisations in the West Midlands.
We’ve teamed up with the Birmingham 2022 organisers and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to give away more than 16,000 sports items used at the Commonwealth Games.
The items, which include bikes, martial arts mats, weights, T20 cricket equipment, basketballs, boxing gloves and weights, as well as general equipment, such as cones and bibs, are being made available to local sport and community groups across the West Midlands.
The community giveaway will support the shared goal to create a lasting community impact in the West Midlands, by supporting people to be active beyond the Games.
Not-for-profit community-based organisations, such as local voluntary groups, schools, sports clubs, Community Interest Companies (CICs) and social enterprises that deliver community-based projects, that seek to tackle inactivity and promote the physical and mental benefits of leading an active life, are encouraged to apply and have until 19 September to get their application in.
