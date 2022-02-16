Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Communities Committee publishes report on new gambling legislation
The Assembly’s Committee for Communities has published its report on the new Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill, which will bring about necessary and long-awaited amendments to the existing legislation which has remained largely unchanged since 1985.
Speaking after the publication of the report, the Committee Chairperson, Paula Bradley MLA said:
“While the Committee agrees that the new Bill does address a number of anomalies in the existing legislation, we have been very clear from the outset that we would have preferred this legislation to reflect a full and modern replacement of the 1985 Order.
“However, amending the existing legislation, to incorporate new regulatory controls to deal with the advent of and ease of access to online gambling, was never going to be an easy task and proved to be impossible within the time remaining in the mandate.”
Ms Bradley continued:
“The Committee is generally supportive of key elements of the Bill, including the legal enforcement of gambling contracts and the removal of restrictions on promotional prizes and offerings. The majority of the Committee were supportive of allowing bookmakers and bingo halls to operate on Sundays and Good Friday.
“Throughout our deliberations, it was important to us all that this legislation would strike the right balance between supporting the industry, while protecting children and enhancing support for those at risk from gambling.
“We are therefore pleased that age restrictions regarding access to gaming machines has now been set at 18 and that it will now be an offence for operators to allow minors to play gaming machines. However, we remain concerned that the absence of a ‘regulator’ means that there is no clear structure or resource for monitoring and enforcement.”
Ms Bradley concluded:
“The Committee realises that there is much to learn from the ongoing reviews into gambling in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, the outcomes of which are likely to have an impact on our regulations here. In that context, while not ideal, this Bill is an important and necessary starting point.
“Restructuring of gambling legislation in Northern Ireland still has a very long way to go. We are hopeful however, that this Bill will lay the groundwork for a more comprehensive and holistic approach when the Department for Communities introduces the second stage of reforms in the next Assembly mandate.”
Notes to Editors:
The Committee Report on the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill can be accessed here:
The Committee for Communities membership is:
Paula Bradley MLA (Chairperson)
Kellie Armstrong MLA (Deputy Chairperson)
Andy Allen MLA
Stephen Dunne MLA
Mark H Durkan MLA
Ciara Ferguson MLA
Paul Frew MLA
Áine Murphy MLA
Aisling Reilly MLA
Media enquiries to:
Sinead Murphy
Deputy Communications Officer
Northern Ireland Assembly
Phone: 028 9052 5938
Mobile: 078 998 64368
Email: sinead.murphy@niassembly.gov.uk
Original article link: http://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2021-2022/communities-committee-publishes-report-on-new-gambling-legislation/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Bill of Rights Committee Publishes Report16/02/2022 15:33:00
The Assembly’s Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights recently (14 February 2022) published its report after almost two years of engagement with a wide range of experts in human rights and constitutional law, including those who have helped shape a bill of rights in other jurisdictions.
Committee examines legislation to change Zero Hour Contracts16/02/2022 12:25:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Committee for the Economy has begun its examination of The Employment (Zero Hours Workers and Banded Weekly Working Hours) Bill.
Committee Finds Few Outcomes from £913m of Targeting Social Need Funds10/02/2022 15:20:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has published a report, entitled Closing the Gap – Social Deprivation and Links to Educational Attainment, which looks at the long-standing problems improving the educational achievement of children from socially deprived backgrounds.
Assembly Committee examines legislation to end religious discrimination in school recruitment03/02/2022 15:33:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Committee for the Executive Office has begun its examination of the Fair Employment (School Teachers) Bill.
Committee Fears Youth Justice Agency Draft Budget will Reduce Early Intervention Programmes03/02/2022 12:33:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Justice Committee has expressed concern about the potential implications of the Youth Justice Agency (YJA) draft budget.
Addiction Services hampered by lack of information and joined up working27/01/2022 14:15:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Public Accounts Committee has published a report, entitled Addiction Services in Northern Ireland, which highlights long-standing problems with addiction services here.
Committee Publishes Report on Climate Change (No.2) Bill24/01/2022 12:25:00
The Assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee recently (21 January 2022) published its report on the Climate Change (No.2) Bill.
Assembly Executive Office Committee welcomes briefing from European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič03/12/2021 11:15:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly Committee for the Executive Office received a briefing from European Commission Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovič at its meeting recently (Wednesday 1 December).