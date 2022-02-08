Welsh Government
|Printable version
Community and primary care services are helping to treat people with long-COVID
A review of Wales’ long-COVID programme has found it is helping to treat and manage the needs of people who have sought help for their symptoms.
The £5m Adferiad (Recovery) programme was set up to diagnose, rehabilitate and support those suffering from long-COVID in Wales.
All health boards in Wales provide integrated, multi-professional rehabilitation services for people with long-COVID and refer people to specialist care services wherever needed.
The review of the programme assessed information provided by health boards and feedback from almost 600 people who had accessed long-COVID services in Wales.
Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said:
In Wales we are committed to ensuring every person suffering from long- COVID receives support and care tailored to their particular needs and symptoms rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, as close to home as possible.
It’s great to see the results of this review, which show people are receiving the right care they need for them and positive health outcomes are being maximised.
We know it affects everyone differently. By following the primary care model we have ensured people are treated by the most appropriate specialists for their symptoms. Not everyone suffering from long-COVID will need to see a specialist and this model will stop people waiting a long time for treatment.
We are still learning about long-COVID and this review will help us improve services further. We will continue to monitor the support required and adapt accordingly as we learn more to ensure services are available to all those who need support.
Every person who seeks help for long-COVID receives a comprehensive assessment of their symptoms so they can be treated for their specific concerns and receive tailored support.
The review of the Adferiad programme found:
- Of the 2,431 recorded cases of people with long-COVID via GP systems in Wales, 2,226 have accessed Adferiad services.
- Around 3.5% of people with long-COVID were referred to secondary care services.
- Less than 27% of people with long-COVID had been hospitalised with COVID-19.
- The COVID Recovery App has been an effective digital tool to help people manage their condition.
- The majority of people who took part in the review said they felt their concerns were listened to and they were supported to get the help and information they needed.
- More than 70% rated their experience of the service above average and more than 87% would recommend the service.
- People responding to the national patient evaluation, undertaken by CEDAR who used long-COVID services, reported an improvement in their health outcomes and were satisfied with their experience.
A long-COVID expert group has been set up to consider the impacts of the condition, treatments and referral methods.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/community-and-primary-care-services-are-helping-treat-people-long-covid
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£8.1bn to support green infrastructure08/02/2022 14:10:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has said tackling the climate and nature emergency is the “overarching ambition” of Wales’ new Infrastructure Investment Strategy.
Increase in Glastir payments made in January08/02/2022 11:05:00
There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022: Minister commits £366 million to deliver 125,000 all age apprenticeships in Wales08/02/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during this term of government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced at the start of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022.
New look online support launched providing mental health support for young people07/02/2022 14:05:00
An online resource dedicated to helping young people aged between 11 and 25 to access mental health support has been relaunched to include new information and advice.
First Minister announces locations of Wales’ commemorative woodlands07/02/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister has announced the planned locations of Wales’ first commemorative woodlands to remember all those who have died during the pandemic.
Near £11m investment to create a breast centre of excellence in Gwent part of ‘ambitious plans’ to improve patient care07/02/2022 09:05:00
Nearly £11m is being invested in a breast cancer ‘centre of excellence’ at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in a bid to improve patient care.
Free bus travel across Newport during March04/02/2022 14:05:00
Bus passengers travelling across Newport during March will receive free travel thanks to a new pilot scheme being funded by the Welsh Government.
A465 section 5 and 6: schools engagement programme04/02/2022 11:05:00
A programme has been developed to help children and young people to consider futures in construction.
Over £190,000 funding for Mudiad Meithrin will help nurture new Welsh speakers04/02/2022 09:05:00
Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, has announced an extra £191,000 in funding to support Mudiad Meithrin, including funding to help restart parent and toddler groups, Cylch Ti a Fi.
Welsh Government helps secure 102 jobs and bright future for automotive parts manufacturing factory in Powys03/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has stepped in to purchase a commercial property in Llanfyllin in Powys, paving the way for automotive parts manufacturer Marrill Group Ltd to take over the plant, securing 102 jobs and future expansion opportunities at the site, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, recently (01 February 2022) announced.