Community benefits consultation

Views sought on benefits from renewable energy developments.

Views are being sought on ways to improve how communities will receive additional benefits from renewable energy developments.

‘Community benefits’ are provided by developers to local groups and can include funding, actions such as in-kind works, the direct support of projects, or other site-specific benefits – such as a reduction in energy bills through local electricity discount schemes or building affordable housing.

Feedback on how to ensure the benefits are sustainable, meaningful and make the biggest positive impact on communities, will be used to update existing guidance for onshore and offshore energy developments, setting out the best practice approach for developers and local areas when delivering community benefits.

Over the past 12 months, more than £30 million has been awarded in community benefits in Scotland, up from £25 million in 2023.

This figure is expected to further increase with investment in clean energy sectors forecast to reach £40 billion over the next decade – providing greater opportunities for local areas to benefit from community benefit schemes.

Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Scotland is set to become a global renewables powerhouse – generating not only enough green electricity to power all our homes and businesses, but also to export electricity to our neighbours who also need to decarbonise and become more energy secure.

“We believe that communities should be at the heart of this transition, and it is vital that they share in the significant economic and social benefits which will be created as we develop our renewable energy resources.

“This means making sure that energy developments provide community benefit schemes which deliver tangible and long lasting legacy benefits for local areas – as well as supporting local jobs, supply chain businesses and wider growth.

“I encourage everyone with an interest to take part in the consultation, to ensure that our arrangements deliver positive and meaningful impacts of the type that communities want and help support our just and fair transition to net zero and clean energy security.”

Scottish Renewables, Chief Executive, Claire Mack said: “As our clean energy transition gathers pace it is important to ensure lasting benefits are secured for Scotland. Delivering our pipeline of projects will provide a significant boost for the economy through high-value jobs, supply chain growth and inward investment.

“Scotland’s renewable energy industry is proud of our positive record to date on community benefits from projects and we want to ensure they continue to deliver for communities. In that effort, however, we must not lose sight of the challenges facing project deployment.

“We look forward to engaging constructively with this consultation to ensure community benefits are sustainable for industry and strategically placed to deliver a long-term, positive impact for local communities.”

Zoë Holliday from the Scottish Community Coalition on Energy said: “We commend the Scottish Government for committing to update the Good Practice Principles for community benefits. Since its establishment, the Scottish Community Coalition on Energy has been calling for these to be overhauled to reflect current technologies and context.

“Now is the time to be ambitious and to make improvements to the guidance to ensure a Fair Deal from the energy transition for communities across Scotland.”

Background

Community benefits are additional benefits, that are currently voluntary, which developers provide to the community. The Scottish Government does not currently have the power to legislate for community benefits, which lies with the UK Government.