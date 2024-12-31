Community champions and unsung heroes celebrated in 2025 Honours

More than 50 people from Wales have received honours in HM The King’s New Year Honours List for 2025.

58 people from Wales have received honours in HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025, published today.

This year’s recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular community champions and selfless giving are recognised. The List ensures that people from under-represented communities and a wide variety of types of work are rewarded, to celebrate the fantastic contribution of people throughout the country.

Recipients from Wales make up 5% of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, you can nominate them at https://www.gov.uk/honours.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

Huge congratulations to all the recipients from Wales who have been recognised on the New Year Honours List. It is inspirational to see the wonderful work done by so many people from a huge range of backgrounds, from every part of Wales and in every sector of life. These are people who give their time freely to raise money for charity or volunteer to help vulnerable members of their community. Whether their passion lies in sport, health and wellbeing or music and the arts, their contributions make a huge difference to all our lives and I’d like to thank each and every one of them.

Notable recipients across Wales