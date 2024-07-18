Community Learning and Development in Scotland and internationally: literature review

This literature review documents research on Community Learning and Development (CLD) delivered within Scotland and internationally. The review forms part of the evidence base collected as part of the Independent Review of CLD, led by Kate Still.

Introduction

This literature review systematically assesses existing research on Community Learning and Development (CLD)delivered within Scotland and internationally. The review forms part of the evidence base collected as part of the Independent Review of CLD (Scottish Government, 2023a).

CLD is a key part of lifelong learning provision in Scotland. It provides early intervention and prevention to those experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, inequality of opportunity within the education and skills system. With a focus on removing barriers to learning for the most marginalised people within society, high-quality CLD practice creates opportunities for people who have few or no qualifications, those who require help to engage in learning opportunities, or those who face personal, social or systemic barriers to learning. CLD includes a wide range of learning, including community-based adult learning, youth work, and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

CLD is underpinned by an emancipatory and empowerment focused ethos, which enables people to pursue what is important to them, making changes for themselves and their communities. The CLD Standards Council Scotland (CLDSC) sets out key values for CLD, which reflect this approach and which CLD professionals commit to uphold. These include: self-determination, inclusion, empowerment, working collaboratively and promotion of learning as a lifelong activity.

It is important to acknowledge that CLD is not only about learning. It also includes programmes and activities which help to build and strengthen communities. Although the Terms of Reference for this review relate to the education and learning element of CLD, much of the literature (including some considered as part of this literature review) works on the basis that the community development/empowerment element cannot (and should not) be stripped out.

The Independent Review of CLD will consider the extent to which CLD is currently delivering desired outcomes and how it is placed to contribute towards the recommendations set out in recent reviews of the education and skills system.

Report structure

The report begins by setting out the methodology, including the literature review questions and themes, the search parameters, and the sifting process. The key findings are then considered. These are analysed in relation to CLD learners, both in terms of barriers/enablers to participation in CLD, and the outcomes that CLD leads to for learners.

The report then assesses evidence on the CLD workforce (including volunteers), identifying best practice in supporting the workforce and considering challenges facing the CLD workforce. Finally, the report considers evidence on monitoring and evaluation in the CLD sector. The findings are not structured by practice domain (e.g. community-based adult learning or youth work) but are collated throughout. Where findings are particularly relevant to a particular domain, this is identified in the narrative.

