Community Radio Fund – 2024/25 Round One

Ofcom has today announced that 11 community radio stations have successfully been awarded grants following the conclusion of round one.

The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and managed by Ofcom.

It was established to support the core costs of running community radio stations, which operate on a not-for-profit basis to deliver specific social benefits to a particular geographical area or a community of interest.

In this funding round, the panel awarded grants to 11 community radio stations, which totalled £205,479. The grants awarded ranged from £4,320 up to £33,854, with an average of £18,680. The total amount of funding requested across 81 applications was £1,542,694.29.

Grants were awarded to: