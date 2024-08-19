Ofcom
|Printable version
Community Radio Fund – 2024/25 Round One
Ofcom has today announced that 11 community radio stations have successfully been awarded grants following the conclusion of round one.
The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and managed by Ofcom.
It was established to support the core costs of running community radio stations, which operate on a not-for-profit basis to deliver specific social benefits to a particular geographical area or a community of interest.
In this funding round, the panel awarded grants to 11 community radio stations, which totalled £205,479. The grants awarded ranged from £4,320 up to £33,854, with an average of £18,680. The total amount of funding requested across 81 applications was £1,542,694.29.
Grants were awarded to:
- The Beat London 103.6 – is an urban community radio station for young people in London.
- BGFM – in Blaenau Gwent brings audiences a range of programming from a variety of genres and presenters while promoting the Welsh language.
- Drive 105FM – aims to create a sense of community in Derry/Londonderry reflecting the multicultural in the city.
- Future Radio – aims to engage the community in Norwich, build skills, and provide opportunities through music, conversation and people.
- Heartsong Live Radio – services the Christian community in Edinburgh.
- Jorvik Radio broadcasts locally relevant programming to York and surrounding areas.
- Legacy 90.1FM – is an African and Caribbean community radio station in Manchester, run by volunteers.
- Liverpool Community Radio – broadcasts a range of programming 24/7 to disadvantaged members of the community.
- Ocean City Radio – in Plymouth initially launched in 2018 from a converted caravan with a team of 35 volunteers.
- Rutland and Stamford Sound – is focused on supporting the local community through the promotion of local events and businesses.
- Sunny Govan Radio – offers audiences in Glasgow local news and programming presented by volunteers.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/community-radio/community-radio-fund2024-25-round-one/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Open letter to UK online service providers08/08/2024 12:15:00
Ofcom have yesterday published an open letter to online service providers operating in the UK about the increased risk of their platforms being used to stir up hatred, provoke violence and commit other offences under UK law, in the context of recent acts of violence in the UK.
Tackling online content that stirs up hatred, provokes violence and spreads disinformation06/08/2024 13:15:00
Tackling illegal content online is a major priority for Ofcom. In recent days, we have seen appalling acts of violence in the UK, with questions raised about the role of social media in this context.
Protecting people from animal cruelty and human torture content online02/08/2024 15:25:00
Ofcom is today consulting on strengthening its draft illegal harms codes of practice and guidance under the Online Safety Act, by specifying animal cruelty and human torture as types of content that platforms must tackle.
Top trends from our latest look at the UK’s media02/08/2024 10:10:00
We’ve published our latest Media Nations report, which looks at the UK’s media landscape and how people across the country use and consume media across a range of platforms.
Clamping down on scam calls from abroad30/07/2024 13:15:00
People will be better protected against scammers who call from abroad and imitate UK landline numbers, under strengthened industry guidance introduced by Ofcom yesterday.
Nowhere to hide for tech firms on online safety: Ofcom publishes draft industry guidance on transparency reporting and information gathering29/07/2024 10:15:00
The user-safety practices of tech firms will be put under the spotlight under draft transparency reporting plans announced recently (26 July 2024) by Ofcom.
‘Online safety risks don’t stop at the border, they traverse the world’ – why international online safety regulation matters26/07/2024 13:15:00
We speak to Owen Bennett, Ofcom’s Head of International Online Safety, about how online safety policy affects us all in the UK and why international collaboration is so crucial.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints figures revealed25/07/2024 16:10:00
Today we’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major landline, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers.