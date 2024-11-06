Community Radio Fund 2024-25 open for application

Ofcom is inviting eligible stations to apply for awards from the second round of the Community Radio Fund 2024-25.

The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and managed by Ofcom. The total amount available over the course of 2024-25 is £411,759. In the last round the grants awarded ranged from £4,320 up to £33,854.

Community radio stations provide a new voice for hundreds of local communities across the UK. Stations typically cover a small geographical area and are run on a not-for-profit basis. They can cater for whole communities or for different areas of interest – like a particular ethnic group, age group or interest group.

The Community Radio Fund supports the core costs of running Ofcom-licensed community radio stations, including:

Management

Fundraising to support the station (eg, grants, commercial funding)

Administration

Financial management and reporting

Community outreach

Volunteer organisation and support

Grants can only be made to Ofcom-licensed community radio stations in the UK, broadcasting on AM, FM, or via a Community Digital Sound Programme licence on a digital radio multiplex.

Applications will close at 5pm on Sunday 8 December 2024. We expect the Community Radio Fund Panel to meet in early February 2025 to consider the applications received.