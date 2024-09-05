Companies House to join GOV.UK One Login

From autumn 2024, Companies House online services will start moving to GOV.UK One Login.

From autumn 2024, our online services will begin moving to GOV.UK One Login, the new straightforward, secure way to access government digital services.

GOV.UK One Login allows users to access a range of central government services using just one account, one username and one password. This means they will not need to provide their information multiple times.

Find out which government services can already be accessed through GOV.UK One Login.

Find and update company information will be the first Companies House service to use GOV.UK One Login.

We’ll introduce this change in 2 phases:

private beta – we’ll invite a small group of users of the Find and update company information service to sign in using GOV.UK One Login

public beta – all users of the Find and update company information service will have the option to use GOV.UK One Login to sign in

Once public beta is complete, every user signing in to the Find and update company information service will need to use GOV.UK One Login.

The Companies House WebFiling service will move to GOV.UK One Login at a later date. We’ll give users plenty of notice before this change happens.

Under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, anyone setting up, running, owning or controlling a company in the UK will need to verify their identity to prove they are who they claim to be.

When we introduce this requirement, users will be able to use GOV.UK One Login to verify their identity directly with Companies House.

