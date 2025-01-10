Compensation: New Orleans terror attack

How to apply for compensation if you were a victim of the terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on 1 January 2025.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has designated the attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on 1 January 2025 as an act of terrorism for the purpose of the Victims of Overseas Terrorism Compensation Scheme 2012.

People injured and the families of those killed in the attack can apply to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) for compensation.

You may be eligible to claim if you have been directly injured or bereaved by the incident and you are a British, EU, EEA or Swiss citizen who was ordinarily resident in the UK, member of the UK armed forces (or a close relative or family member).

Other criteria also apply. Our guide to the Scheme has more information on eligibility.

You can apply using our online form.

If you need help applying you can call CICA on:

0300 003 360 (from the UK)

+44 (0)203 684 2517 (outside the UK)

Our helpline is open 8.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

You do not need a paid representative, such as a solicitor or claims management company, to apply for compensation. Free independent advice may be available from the Victim and Witness Information website or other charitable organisations.

British and non-British nationals may be able to receive other support