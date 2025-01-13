Compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords

The NRLA has provided its response to the Welsh Government accepting a number of recent recommendations made by the Senedd’s Housing & Local Government Select Committee on the future of the Welsh PRS.

Although welcoming many of the Committee’s suggestions – including measures to improve property standards and the development of a strategy for the sector - the NRLA has concerns that some fail to provide a balance between the respective interests of landlords and tenants.

Of particular concern is the Welsh Government’s acceptance of the recommendation to explore the feasibility of providing compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice in certain circumstances, for instance where a landlord needs to sell or move back into their property.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, said:

“It is absurd that a landlord should have to pay compensation to get their property back, and the recommendation demonstrates a lack of understanding as to the reasons why landlords may need to do so.

If the Welsh Government is so concerned about losing private rented housing stock and the impact this has on renters, they must ensure housing providers have confidence to remain and invest in the supply of high-quality rental property. Ideas such as these serve only to undermine the little confidence that remains in the Welsh PRS.”

