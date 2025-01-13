National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords
The NRLA has provided its response to the Welsh Government accepting a number of recent recommendations made by the Senedd’s Housing & Local Government Select Committee on the future of the Welsh PRS.
Although welcoming many of the Committee’s suggestions – including measures to improve property standards and the development of a strategy for the sector - the NRLA has concerns that some fail to provide a balance between the respective interests of landlords and tenants.
Of particular concern is the Welsh Government’s acceptance of the recommendation to explore the feasibility of providing compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice in certain circumstances, for instance where a landlord needs to sell or move back into their property.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, said:
“It is absurd that a landlord should have to pay compensation to get their property back, and the recommendation demonstrates a lack of understanding as to the reasons why landlords may need to do so.
If the Welsh Government is so concerned about losing private rented housing stock and the impact this has on renters, they must ensure housing providers have confidence to remain and invest in the supply of high-quality rental property. Ideas such as these serve only to undermine the little confidence that remains in the Welsh PRS.”
Notes:
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/compensation-to-evicted-tenants-absurd-say-landlords
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Paying compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 14:15:00
Plans that would see landlords in Wales have to pay compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice have been branded absurd by the NRLA.
NRLA responds to Renters' Rights Bill amendments09/01/2025 11:15:00
Following the publication of amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill proposed by the Government, the NRLA has issued its response to the news that the Government seeks to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’ from tenants.
NRLA announces new partnership with Homebox09/12/2024 11:20:00
The NRLA has confirmed that it has agreed a new partnership with Homebox, the leading free utility management service that provides essential assistance to landlords and agents during the time-consuming transition period between tenancies.
Rented housing database needs to deliver meaningful results warn landlords02/12/2024 11:15:00
Plans for a database of private rented properties risk providing little help to tenants unless it includes meaningful information.
Cross-industry group warns Housing Minister on Renters' Rights Bill implementation "cliff edge"25/11/2024 11:33:00
The NRLA, along with a range of other organisations representing the private rented sector including build-to-rent, institutional investors, and letting agents, has issued a letter seeking ‘urgent clarification’ from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP on how the Government plans to implement the Renters’ Rights Bill.
Cross-industry group warns Housing Minister on Renters' Rights Bill implementation "cliff edge"25/11/2024 11:10:00
The NRLA, along with a range of other organisations representing the private rented sector including build-to-rent, institutional investors, and letting agents, has issued a letter seeking ‘urgent clarification’ from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP on how the Government plans to implement the Renters’ Rights Bill.
Tenants bear brunt of housing crisis as budget undermines choice18/11/2024 10:20:00
Tenants will continue to struggle to find the housing they need, as new data reveals the chronic shortage of homes to rent to meet demand.
Budget will hit housing choices for renters01/11/2024 11:15:00
In the wake of the recent (30 October 2024) Budget – the first Labour Budget in over 14 years – the NRLA has issued its statement responding to the key aspects of the Chancellor’s announcement.
Freeze on housing benefit rates will hit vulnerable tenants31/10/2024 13:20:00
The NRLA has raised concerns over the Government’s decision to freeze housing benefit rates from next year, warning that the move will make it increasingly difficult for people in receipt of benefits to secure tenancies in the private rented sector.