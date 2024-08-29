Completion of Lydd Ranges sea defence scheme

The Lydd Ranges Sea Defences scheme has been completed and was officially opened on 29 July 2024 at an opening event held by the Environment Agency with construction partner Van Oord UK Ltd at Lydd Community Hall.

The scheme is part of the Folkestone to Cliff End Strategy (FoCES), approved by government in 2010. It sets out the Environment Agency’s plans to manage flood and erosion risks along the Romney Marsh coastline over the next 100 years, taking the predicted impacts of climate change into account.

With much of Romney Marsh below high tide level, 14,500 homes, 700 businesses as well as nationally important, critical infrastructure are at risk of flooding. Lydd’s sea frontage is vulnerable to erosion and has suffered from the effects of recent storms Dennis and Ciara, particularly at Jury’s Gap.

Now completed, this scheme will help better protect this environmentally important area; the Ministry of Defence (MoD) firing range; and people, property and businesses from flooding.

Key elements of the scheme include:

Importing over 390,000 tonnes of shingle from a licenced marine source to replenish the beach.

Installing a 1.8-kilometre timber groyne field east of Jury’s Gap with thirty-three new groynes and refurbishing two existing groynes.

Installing a 1-kilometre rock revetment at Jury’s Gap.

Improving the MoD’s 1.8-kilometre-long concrete track and flood wall, known as the Green Wall.

Relocating and improving the Denge outfall and installing a new control chamber.

Using biofuels in all land-based equipment, which can reduce CO2 emissions by 90% compared to traditional fuels.

Applying low carbon concrete, including basalt reinforcement, as an alternative to traditional concrete, with CO2 savings of up to 88%.

Crushing of the concrete from the old MoD access track and using it as a sub-base for the new roadway to minimise waste and the volume of new material needed.

The use of recycled and sustainably sourced timber for the construction of the groynes.

Solar powered site cabins and LPG power generation where demands were not met from solar.

Sally Harvey, Environment Agency Area Director said:

“The completion of the Lydd Ranges Scheme is a significant milestone in our continued efforts to enhance coastal flood protection and secure the Romney and Walland Marsh areas under the Folkestone to Cliff End Coastal Strategy (FoCES). “I am proud of what has been achieved in carbon saving innovation and would like to thank our partners for their enthusiasm in adopting new techniques to reduce CO2 emissions. Using materials such as biofuels and cement-free concrete, recycled and sustainably sourced timber and solar power on site. “Our stakeholders, the Ministry of Defence and Natural England, in collaboration with ourselves, Van Oord and Mackley, and many others, have brought expertise and commitment to every phase of the project. Their contributions to the scheme were vital to help overcome challenges and achieve the success that will benefit local communities, the environment, and the MoD ranges for years to come.”

Lt Col Adrian Hunter MBE, MoD Commander, Defence Training Estates South East said:

“The successful collaboration with our partners in the Environment Agency and Natural England has secured the ability to support UK and partner nation defence outputs at Lydd for some time. This initiative, which represents a significant step forward in our shared commitment to sustainability and the protection of coastal erosion, underscores the power of teamwork in addressing complex environmental challenges whilst maintaining the ability to deliver military training. “The collaboration brought together a diverse group of experts, resources, and perspectives, all united by a common goal in enhancing and delivering the coastal flood protection programme. By working closely with our partners, we have been able to leverage each other’s strengths, share valuable insights, and deploy innovative solutions that would not have been possible working in isolation. “We are grateful to our partner agencies and all who contributed for their dedication, expertise, and shared vision that has delivered such a positive outcome for Lydd Ranges.”

Paul Hesk, Managing Director, Van Oord UK Ltd said:

“Van Oord is proud to have to have contributed to the successful completion of the Lydd Ranges Sea Defence scheme. While the project had its challenges, in particular the environmental sensitivities and the operational requirements of the adjoining firing ranges, the whole team, including the Environment Agency, the MoD and key stakeholders such as Natural England, were resolute in working collaboratively to deliver a scheme of which all parties can justifiably be very proud.”

Video: To find out more on how the scheme was delivered, you can watch the Lydd Ranges Sea Defence scheme video explaining how this vital project was completed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq2idcXNLnY.

Notes to Editors:

The Dungeness headland has several environmental designations protected by Natural England:

Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

Special Protection Area (SPA)

Special Area of Conservation (SAC)

Ramsar (important wetlands habitat)

The Environment Agency worked closely with Natural England and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to plan the scheme and ensure the environmental designations remained protected.

Following the successful planning permission application in December 2020, the construction work was able to start in April 2021. The works were constructed by Van Oord in collaboration with their subsidiary Mackley Construction.

The Lydd Ranges sea defence scheme cost £40 million with funding from GiA (Grant in Aid - government funding) and contributions of £13 million from the MoD.

Avocets

During the project, construction was carried out in a sensitive way to avoid disturbing nesting avocets which populate the lagoons in the area. The avocet is classified as a Schedule One bird, meaning it has an extra layer of protection during its breeding season. It is a serious offence to disturb them whilst breeding.

To lessen the impact of the works wherever possible, contractors worked out of sight of the lagoons used by the birds. An ecologist was also on site to regularly check the birds and make sure the works went ahead without disruption to the local avocet population.