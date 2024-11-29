Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Conclusion of His Majesty The King’s free Portrait Scheme
More than 20,500 portraits were provided free to public institutions across the United Kingdom to celebrate the new reign under the official portrait scheme.
His Majesty The King’s Portrait Scheme was a voluntary programme offering a free, framed portrait of The King to any eligible public institution that requested one. The scheme ran from November 2023 to August 2024 and saw more than 20,500 portraits provided to public institutions across the United Kingdom to celebrate the new reign.
Summary of the scheme
- There were a total of 20,565 orders placed during the operation of the scheme.
- Across the UK, take-up from Government Departments, Arm’s-length bodies (ALB), and Local Authorities was 73.1%.
- Broken down by individual nations within the UK, the total take-up for all from Government Departments, Arm’s-length bodies (ALB), and Local Authorities in England was 82.7%; in Scotland it was 68.3%; for Wales it was 15.6%; and for Northern Ireland it was 11.5%.
- Total take-up across the UK from all eligible public authorities, including Government departments, Arm’s-length bodies (ALB) and Local Authorities and all other institutions was 30.6%.
- Broken down by individual nations within the UK, the total take-up for all eligible public authorities and institutions in England was 33.5%; in Scotland it was 13.7%; for Wales it was 13.8%; and for Northern Ireland it was 10.5%.
Please refer to the take-up statistics below for a detailed breakdown.
Cost of the Scheme
The HMK Portrait scheme was launched on 14th November 2023 and, including two extensions of scope, ran until 15th August 2024. A total of 20,565 orders were received, the cost of which, including delivery, was £2,710,705.50 with an average price of £131.81 per portrait.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/conclusion-of-his-majesty-the-kings-free-portrait-scheme
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Critical Infrastructure Security Month 202426/11/2024 13:20:00
November is Critical Infrastructure Security Month.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster's speech to the NATO Cyber Defence Conference26/11/2024 09:20:00
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden's speech given yesterday to the NATO Cyber Defence Conference at Lancaster House.
UK and its allies must stay one step ahead in new AI arms race25/11/2024 14:10:00
UK announces new Laboratory for AI Security Research at NATO Cyber Defence Conference
New controls across government to curb consultancy spend and save over £1.2 billion by 202615/11/2024 10:15:00
New controls on the use of consultancies across government are being brought in to cut unnecessary spending and save £1.2 billion by 2026, as set out in the Autumn Statement – with departments already expected to save the £550 million committed to this financial year.
First recipients of ‘Elizabeth Emblem’ announced to commemorate public servants who died in line of duty11/11/2024 15:10:00
First ever recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem named, recognising police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty.
New Ministerial Code to set out standards in public life and restore transparency07/11/2024 09:05:00
The Prime Minister has updated the Ministerial Code which sets out the standards expected in public life when serving the British people
Government appoints Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body30/10/2024 11:20:00
Appointment of Mark Emerton as Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body.
Government opens applications for £100,000 interim payment to the estates of victims of Infected Blood Scandal24/10/2024 16:15:00
Estates of people who died as a result of the Infected Blood Scandal can now apply to receive an interim payment of £100,000, in advance of a comprehensive compensation scheme.