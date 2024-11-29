Conclusion of His Majesty The King’s free Portrait Scheme

More than 20,500 portraits were provided free to public institutions across the United Kingdom to celebrate the new reign under the official portrait scheme.

His Majesty The King’s Portrait Scheme was a voluntary programme offering a free, framed portrait of The King to any eligible public institution that requested one. The scheme ran from November 2023 to August 2024 and saw more than 20,500 portraits provided to public institutions across the United Kingdom to celebrate the new reign.

Summary of the scheme

There were a total of 20,565 orders placed during the operation of the scheme.

Across the UK, take-up from Government Departments, Arm’s-length bodies (ALB), and Local Authorities was 73.1%.

Broken down by individual nations within the UK, the total take-up for all from Government Departments, Arm’s-length bodies (ALB), and Local Authorities in England was 82.7%; in Scotland it was 68.3%; for Wales it was 15.6%; and for Northern Ireland it was 11.5%.

Total take-up across the UK from all eligible public authorities, including Government departments, Arm’s-length bodies (ALB) and Local Authorities and all other institutions was 30.6%.

Broken down by individual nations within the UK, the total take-up for all eligible public authorities and institutions in England was 33.5%; in Scotland it was 13.7%; for Wales it was 13.8%; and for Northern Ireland it was 10.5%.

Please refer to the take-up statistics below for a detailed breakdown.

Cost of the Scheme

The HMK Portrait scheme was launched on 14th November 2023 and, including two extensions of scope, ran until 15th August 2024. A total of 20,565 orders were received, the cost of which, including delivery, was £2,710,705.50 with an average price of £131.81 per portrait.

