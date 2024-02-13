WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Conservative legacy is low pay, ill health and more insecure jobs
- 2.8 million people are not working due to long-term sickness
- 1.1 million workers have zero-hours contracts
- Average real pay is still £12 per week lower than in 2008
Responding to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show real wages still below their level in 2008, more than a million people on zero-hours contracts, and 2.8 million people not working due to long-term sickness, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“These figures show how people’s lives are being held back by the government's failure to invest in our NHS. 2.8 million people are out of work because of long-term sickness and the numbers are still rising.
“Average pay is still worth £12 a week less than before the financial crisis 16 years ago and more than a million people are on zero hours contracts. The Conservative legacy is low pay, ill health and more job insecurity.
“It’s time for change. We need a proper plan for jobs, growth and public services to get living standards rising sustainably again.”
