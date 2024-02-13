Conservative legacy is low pay, ill health and more insecure jobs

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show real wages still below their level in 2008, more than a million people on zero-hours contracts, and 2.8 million people not working due to long-term sickness, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“These figures show how people’s lives are being held back by the government's failure to invest in our NHS. 2.8 million people are out of work because of long-term sickness and the numbers are still rising.

“Average pay is still worth £12 a week less than before the financial crisis 16 years ago and more than a million people are on zero hours contracts. The Conservative legacy is low pay, ill health and more job insecurity.

“It’s time for change. We need a proper plan for jobs, growth and public services to get living standards rising sustainably again.”