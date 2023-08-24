NHS England
|Printable version
Consultant strikes set to cause major disruption to NHS routine care
The NHS is facing major disruption to routine care due to strikes, compounded by staff holidays and warm weather, one of England’s top doctors has warned today.
Consultants across the NHS are striking on Thursday and Friday, bringing almost all routine care to a standstill.
In contrast to strike action among other staff groups, no other clinicians can provide cover for consultants, so any planned care delivered by junior doctors or other healthcare professionals that requires even remote consultant supervision will need to be rescheduled.
This means a significant amount of planned care involving junior doctors will also be affected, and many services will have avoided scheduling planned appointments altogether.
The walkout by consultants follows the latest period of industrial action by junior doctors across five days last week, which saw a further 61,200 hospital appointments postponed, with the cumulative total over more than eight months of strikes now running at 839,327.
The NHS is advising people to continue to use 999 in life-threatening emergencies and NHS 111 online for other health concerns. GP services and pharmacies are also available for patients and can be accessed in the normal way.
Patients who haven’t been contacted or informed that their planned appointment has been postponed are also urged to attend as normal.
NHS national medical director for secondary care Dr Vin Diwakar said: “This latest action will again hit the NHS hard, with almost all routine care being affected.
“It also comes at a time when many staff are taking annual leave, so teams are already stretched, and some parts of the country have seen warm weather this week, which usually leads to an additional rise in demand for services, so we would ask people to take the usual precautions.
“We are working closely with unions to ensure we prioritise urgent and emergency care for patients, as ever, but there is no doubt that it becomes harder each time to bring routine services back on track following strikes, and the cumulative effect after nearly nine months for patients, staff and the NHS as a whole is enormous.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/08/consultant-strikes-set-to-cause-major-disruption-to-nhs-routine-care/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS partners with Morrisons to put vital cancer awareness messaging on underwear labels22/08/2023 11:15:00
Morrisons and the NHS are working together to put advice on underwear labels urging people to contact their GP practice if they spot potential symptoms of breast or testicular cancer.
Commenting on the verdict in the Lucy Letby trial21/08/2023 09:20:00
Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England, commented on the verdict in the Lucy Letby trial
Widespread clinical support for reforming NHS cancer standards to speed up diagnosis for patients17/08/2023 15:20:00
Thousands of people referred for urgent cancer checks every month are set to be diagnosed and treated sooner, as the NHS reforms its cancer standards to reflect what matters most to patients and to align with modern clinical practice.
NHS England publishes data on latest junior doctors strike17/08/2023 10:10:00
Data on the latest junior doctors strike is here: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS
NHS launches lifesaving campaign to help people spot a heart attack15/08/2023 11:15:00
The NHS is launching a lifesaving campaign to encourage people to call 999 when they are having early signs of a heart attack, as admissions for heart attack return to pre-pandemic levels.
NHS delivers another record year of lifesaving cancer checks for patients14/08/2023 11:15:00
The number of people receiving lifesaving checks for cancer in the last year has hit nearly three million (2.92m) – more than any other year on record.
NHS to roll out flu vaccines for children from September11/08/2023 11:15:00
Millions of children in England will be offered a flu vaccine from September, as the NHS steps up its life-saving vaccination programme to protect the country against deadly viruses ahead of winter.
NHS on track for busiest summer on record10/08/2023 16:15:00
Emergency departments experienced their second busiest July ever last month, with new data published today showing 2.1 million attendances.