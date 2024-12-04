Continued improvement in child mental health waiting times

Best performance since national target was set.

Almost 90% of children and young people accessing mental health services started treatment within 18 weeks of referral from July to September – the best performance since a national target was introduced a decade ago.

Latest Public Health statistics show 89.1% of those who were assessed as suitable for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) were seen within 18 weeks – the Scottish Government target is 90%.

The figure is up five percentage points on the previous quarter and 13.5 percentage points on the same quarter the previous year.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:

“We are working hard to ensure that everyone gets the support they need, when they need it, so the continued improvement in CAMHS waiting times is very welcome. These positive figures are testament to the dedication of the staff who work so hard to help the children and young people they care for. While the national standard applies only to each quarter, it is also encouraging that the highest ever monthly performance – 91.3% was recorded in September. “However we know there is still more to do, which is why we have provided local authorities with more than £65 million, since 2020, to develop and deliver community-based mental health support for children, young people and their families. We have also invested £16 million a year to work towards ensuring every secondary school in Scotland has access to school counselling services.”

Background

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in NHSScotland for the quarter ending September 2024.

The Scottish Government allocated £120 million to NHS Boards this year to improve the quality and delivery of mental health services for all, including CAMHS.

The targeted investment of over £65 million in community-based mental health support, between 2020 and 2024-25, and £16 million annual spend on school counselling services is in addition to this.

CAMHS is only the right service for a small proportion of children and young people. To provide an alternative, the Scottish Government has invested £30 million in community-based mental health support for children, young people and their families over the last two years.

The National CAMHS specification is clear that children and young people whose referral is not accepted are sensitively and appropriately signposted to a more suitable service, such as those provided within community.