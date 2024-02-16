Chatham House
|Printable version
‘Continuity’ Prabowo means change for Indonesia
EXPERT COMMENT
Prabowo Subianto used the endorsement of the popular outgoing president to win power - but is unlikely to govern as Jokowi’s ‘proxy’.
When I had lunch with Prabowo Subianto in 2013, a year before his first, failed attempt to be elected president of Indonesia, he was still honing his fiery nationalist pitch, promising to shake up the country and prevent it becoming a failed state.
Eleven years later, the 72-year-old former general finally seems to have secured the presidency by reinventing himself as a continuity candidate, forming an unlikely alliance with the incredibly popular outgoing President Joko Widodo.
Unofficial ‘quick counts’ by respected pollsters, which are typically accurate, indicate that Prabowo won nearly 60 per cent of the vote in Indonesia’s presidential election on February 14. That would be a landslide victory over his rivals, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.
With more than 200 million voters and 800,000 polling stations spread over thousands of islands in the world’s third most populous democracy, the official results will take one month to collate.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/02/continuity-prabowo-means-change-indonesia
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
As Trump threatens NATO, is it time for Europe to get its act together?14/02/2024 10:10:10
Donald Trump’s threats to NATO allies must unite European leaders in the defence of Europe.
Will Zelenskyy’s new commander-in-chief change Ukraine’s fortunes on the battlefield?13/02/2024 15:10:00
Zelenskyy hopes his reshuffle will change the trajectory of the war. But the sacking of his trusted commander could complicate a new wave of mobilization.
A weak coalition government in Pakistan will find it hard to stabilize relations with its neighbours13/02/2024 12:20:00
The new government in Islamabad will seek to renew ties with China, while dealing with a third Modi government, a hostile Afghanistan – and its own military.
Putin’s Carlson interview shows the links between Trump talk and Russian messaging13/02/2024 09:10:00
The interview served up Putin’s dense justifications for his war in Ukraine. It also displayed the common ground he shares with leading Trump supporters.
A European cybercrime breakthrough is good news but only half the battle12/02/2024 15:10:00
While the e-evidence framework is an important step, major differences with other parts of the world must be overcome to achieve real progress in the fight against cybercrime.
A long war works against Ukraine – and the West’s own security08/02/2024 15:10:00
A protracted conflict works in Russia’s favour. But there is a clear path to bringing it to an early end.
Yes, China pressured Iran on Red Sea attacks – but only to protect its own ships08/02/2024 13:20:00
Reports that China pushed for a complete end to Houthi attacks are inaccurate: Beijing will not use its limited influence to support the US agenda.
President Aliyev’s snap election in Azerbaijan locks in his legitimacy and normalizes his prerogative07/02/2024 09:20:00
As Azerbaijan faces transitions in its relations with Armenia and its energy portfolio, this week’s poll secures the leadership into the next decade.