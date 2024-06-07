National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Councils failing to inspect potentially hazardous housing
Private renters in England face a postcode lottery as data reveals that councils are failing to properly inspect properties with potential hazards.
Under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) local authorities can carry out inspections to identify hazards in rented properties following a complaint by a tenant. They can then compel the landlord to act where hazards are detected.
Freedom of Information data obtained by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has found that between 2021 and 2023, just a third of complaints raised by renters were responded to with an HHSRS inspection.
Half of all inspections conducted under the HHSRS were carried out by just 20 local authorities. 16 per cent of councils were unable to provide any inspection figures.
In a worrying sign of poor recordkeeping, 37 per cent of councils were unable to provide any housing tenure specific data related to tenant complaints.
Where hazards are found following an inspection, councils have a range of enforcement options, including issuing an Improvement Notice to compel a landlord to rectify whatever problems are identified. Landlords are then prohibited from serving a section 21, ‘no-fault’ possession notice for six months.
Despite this, between 2021 and 2023, just seven per cent of HHSRS inspections led to an Improvement Notice being served. Over 50 per cent of such notices were served by just 20 local authorities, while 23 councils had served no notices.
To support improved enforcement against rogue and criminal landlords the NRLA is calling on the next Government to urgently publish the promised review of the HHSRS. Councils should also be required to publish annual reports on their enforcement activity in respect of the private rented sector and how it is helping to address poor practice and sub-standard housing.
Alongside this, the NRLA is calling for the creation of a new national Chief Environmental Health Officer to drive the need for better enforcement.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“No renters should ever have to put up with unsafe housing. Whilst ultimately it is landlords who are responsible for the quality of the housing they provide, tenants must have confidence in councils’ ability to act when renters require assistance.
“Our research paints a worrying picture of councils under strain struggling to respond as they should to tenant complaints. In addition, many do not have the data needed to track enforcement activity properly.
“Calls for new laws to tackle rogue and criminal landlords are distracting from the fact that councils routinely fail to make the best use of the powers available to them. The focus must be on swift, consistent enforcement. This is in the interest of households and responsible landlords.”
Notes
- The NRLA’s full report on enforcement can be accessed at: www.nrla.org.uk/research/special-reports/enforcement-lottery-2021-2023
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-councils-failling-to-inspect-potentially-hazardous-housing
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Goodlord integrates with Safe2 to boost property compliance31/05/2024 12:10:00
Lettings technology platform Goodlord has partnered with Safe2, the leading provider of property safety certificates, to make it easier for agents to ensure properties are compliant with fire, gas, and electrical safety, as well as energy performance requirements.
Welsh private rented sector makes £1.6 bn contribution to UK economy, says new report31/05/2024 11:05:00
The Welsh private rented sector (PRS) makes a gross value added (GVA) contribution of £1.6 bn to the UK economy, according to a new report produced by professional services firm PwC for the NRLA and Paragon Bank.
Rental market faces crippling uncertainty as Renters (Reform) Bill reportedly dropped27/05/2024 09:20:00
In light of press speculation indicating that the Renters (Reform) Bill may be about to be dropped by the Government as a result of the Prime Minister's General Election announcement, the NRLA has published a statement setting out how, if these stories are correct, the sector is headed for further widespread uncertainty.
Votes of property professionals still ‘up for grabs', NRLA and Goodlord survey reveals24/05/2024 09:10:00
A joint survey by the NRLA and Goodlord has revealed that a large proportion of property professionals remain on the fence about who they will vote for at the next General Election.
Report reveals councils' shocking failure to tackle rogue landlords13/05/2024 10:10:00
New data gathered by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) shows that less than half the fines levied against rogue landlords have been collected by local authorities.
NRLA announces latest roster of Wales on Tour events09/05/2024 15:15:15
Following last year’s successful calendar of events, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is pleased to confirm the dates for its 2024 Wales On Tour sessions.
Time to get on with Renters (Reform) Bill say landlords18/04/2024 16:15:00
Following the news that the Renters (Reform) Bill will be making its way back to the House of Commons for the report stage of the legislative process, the NRLA has issued a statement setting out why MPs must ensure the Bill makes the transition into law as soon as possible.
NRLA agrees new partnership with GetGround11/04/2024 14:15:00
Today, the NRLA welcomes our new partner GetGround, the all-in-one property investment platform for buy-to-let landlords looking to find, structure, and manage their UK limited companies.