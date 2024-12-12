Department for Education
Courses key to government growth mission will stay
Courses key to government growth mission will stay, with 70% of the remaining qualifications due for defunding to be saved
The government has today laid out the future of post-16 qualifications, protecting learner choice whilst cutting red tape to streamline the system.
The move follows the rapid review into vocational qualifications that were due to be defunded by the previous government.
Qualifications that will be key to the government’s growth mission in key subjects like manufacturing and engineering that were previously scheduled for defunding will remain until replacements become more established.
This will ensure learners will continue to have a broad range of options available to help them get a foot on the career ladder.
Retaining these courses will preserve a pipeline of talent into key sectors under the government’s Plan for Change – including the NHS.
Around 70% of the remaining qualifications that were slated for defunding under the previous government will no longer be defunded as planned following the review.
The government is taking a pragmatic approach to fix the foundations and deliver change. We are cutting red tape to allow learners to combine qualifications in the way that suits them, putting learners first and helping them to develop the skills this country needs in order to grow the economy.
Qualifications that overlap with T Levels will be able to coexist where we continue to develop and improve qualifications so that they provide for the needs of learners, providers and employers, supporting the transition to T Levels as the large technical qualification of choice.
Key courses that will stay include those that were scheduled for defunding in important sectors such as agriculture, environmental and animal care, engineering, manufacturing, health and social care, legal, finance and accounting, business and administration, and creative and design.
All of these sectors will be at the forefront of the government’s ambitious plans to fix the foundations of the economy and deliver growth.
Instead of blanket restrictions, the new approach is informed by more than 250 individual contributions from employers, colleges and awarding organisations.
Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith, said:
Vocational and technical qualifications are crucial to our Plan for Change and our number one mission to grow the economy.
This government is committed to the long-term delivery of T Levels as the best quality technical education option for young people.
Qualifications are not one-size-fits-all, and we recognise we must take a pragmatic approach. Our ambitious programme must meet the needs of employers and our public services if we are to see our economy flourish.
We took decisive action as soon as we came into government to ensure the best outcomes for learners and I am thankful to all those who contributed to the pause and review.
In an oral statement today, the Minister confirmed that over 200 qualifications that had either no or below 100 enrolments per year over the last three years will have their funding withdrawn from 1 August 2025.
The Minister also confirmed that a new T Level in Marketing will be available from 2025, as the government continues the rollout of the programme following the recent introduction of T Levels in Animal Care and Management; Craft and Design; and Media, Broadcasting and Production.
This includes the recent announcement that more flexibility will be introduced for industry placements, ensuring even more students can take advantage of the opportunities available from this high-quality qualification.
The Onsite Construction T Level is helping students progress into positive destinations, but will have no further enrolments, due to a lack of overall demand for large qualifications at level 3. Learners already enrolled can still complete their courses. We recently announced £140 million from industry to create Homebuilding Skills Hubs, which will enable thousands more apprenticeships in construction to be started every year. This will ensure these vital skills are rapidly developed in the areas that need them most, helping to meet the government’s milestone of 1.5 million homes being built in the next parliament.
Notes to editors
- After appeals, there were 539 qualifications in scope of the review. 216 qualifications have been defunded due to low or no enrolments for the past 3 years.
- 52 qualifications had already fallen out of funding in 2024/25; 6 had an operational end date on or before 31 July 2025; and 42 qualifications had direct replacements approved as part of the previous government’s reforms.
- 157 of the 223 remaining qualifications, or around 70%, have been retained, with 66 qualifications removed through sector-by-sector analysis undertaken by the department.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/courses-key-to-government-growth-mission-will-stay
