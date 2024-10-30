Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises two further charges against Axel Rudakubana
Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two further charges against Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 18, from Banks in Lancashire.
"Axel Rudakubana already faces three charges of murder, 10 charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a knife – all relating to the incident at Hart Street, Southport on 29 July 2024.
"The two further offences relate to evidence obtained by Merseyside Police during searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address, as part of the lengthy and complex investigation that followed the events of 29 July 2024."
The additional charges are:
1. Production of a biological toxin, namely ricin,
- In relation to the two additional charges, Axel Rudakubana will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Wednesday 30 October.
