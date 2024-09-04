CPS statement on Grenfell

Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the bereaved families and the survivors at what must be an extremely difficult time.

“We have been working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service throughout their investigation and will therefore be in a strong position to review the completed evidential file, which they anticipate will be passed to us in 2026.

“Our team of specialist prosecutors will then carefully review the file but do not expect to be in a position to make any charging decisions until the end of 2026.

“Due to the sheer volume of evidence and complexity of the investigation, we will need to take the necessary time to thoroughly evaluate the evidence before providing final charging decisions.”

