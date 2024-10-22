Crown Prosecution Service
CPS statement on the acquittal of Martyn Blake
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:
"First and foremost I want to say that my thoughts and those of the CPS remain with the family of Chris Kaba.
“Today armed Metropolitan Police officer Martyn Blake has been found not guilty of the charge of murder. We fully respect the jury’s decision.
“This has been a complex and sensitive case and the decision to prosecute was made after an in-depth consideration of all the available evidence.
“We recognise that firearms officers operate under enormous pressure, but it is our responsibility to put cases before a jury that meet our test for prosecution, and we are satisfied that test was met in this case.
“It is therefore right that the case was put before the jury for them to scrutinise and to decide. They have carefully considered each piece of evidence, including video and Martyn Blake’s own account. They have made up their minds in the proper way and we thank them for doing so.”
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-statement-acquittal-martyn-blake
