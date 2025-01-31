CPS updates deaths in custody legal guidance

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: "Criminal prosecutions brought against police officers for actions taken in the course of their duties are extremely rare and these decisions are only made after careful consideration of all the relevant evidence and circumstances.

"It is crucial that police officers are able to use their powers with legal certainty and clarity, always balanced with the public’s need to see the highest levels of scrutiny and accountability.

"At the request of the Attorney General, and to ensure the public can have confidence in the way the CPS reaches its decisions, I have now reviewed our relevant legal guidance in this area and made changes where relevant within the law.

“It is important to ensure the independence and quality of CPS guidance and decision making provides assurance both to police officers and the public in these complex cases which have profound implications for all those affected by them."

The changes also give some further clarity for the public and police on considerations prosecutors make with regards to police training.

As part of the review the CPS engaged with the National Police Chiefs Council, the Police Federation of England and Wales, the Police Superintendents’ Association, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, as well as other stakeholders.