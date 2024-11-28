Crackdown on illegal party drugs crossing the border

Over 90 tonnes of illegal drugs have been seized by Border Force so far this year, a 92% increase on the year before, including 19 tonnes of cocaine.

Significant quantities of illegal party drugs have been seized by Border Force this year, preventing high levels of harmful and illegal substances reaching communities across the UK.

Border Force are making more, higher quantity seizures than in previous years, using advanced technology and greater intelligence.

Between January and June 2024, Border Force made a total of 22,719 illegal drug seizures, a 19% increase compared to the same period last year.

Over 90 tonnes of illegal drugs were seized, up 92% compared to the first half of 2023.

This included significant quantities of so-called party drugs, cocaine and ketamine. Strong operational performance and a zero-tolerance approach to illegal drug smuggling resulted in over 19 tonnes of cocaine and 412kg of ketamine being confiscated in the first half of this year.

So far this year, Border Force have also made over 18,000 individual seizures of herbal cannabis, equalling 41 tonnes.

Today’s statistics underline the crucial role that Border Force play in keeping the public safe from illegal drugs, contributing to the government’s mission to make our streets safer.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra MP, said:

We are determined to protect the public from illegal drugs, especially so-called party drugs like cocaine and ketamine, which pose a real threat to young people’s lives. Our dedicated Border Force officers work tirelessly to identify and seize these illegal substances, working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies to keep them off our streets. Today’s statistics send a clear message to criminal gangs – if you try to smuggle them into this country, you will be caught and you will face the full force of the law.

Border Force officers use a range of methods to detect illegal drugs, including advanced technology and intelligence. They are highly trained in behavioural detection and are effective at spotting the signs of criminal activity.

Working in partnership, police forces, Border Force, the National Crime Agency and international partners use intelligence and technology to keep our borders safe, prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice.