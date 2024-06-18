Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Criminal case against former National Crime Agency officer withdrawn
A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer charged with misconduct in public office will face no further action after the criminal case against him was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Following a referral from the NCA in March 2019, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carried out an investigation into an allegation Simon Gaffney, who was based in Warrington, had contact with escort workers while on duty.
On completion of the investigation in February 2020, we referred the case to the CPS, which subsequently authorised two charges of misconduct in public office.
At a hearing recently (14 June), the case against Mr Gaffney was withdrawn.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“We note the decision taken by the Crown Prosecution Service not to proceed with the criminal case. This now brings this matter to an end.
“As Mr Gaffney retired in 2019, during the IOPC investigation, the relevant legislation does not allow for us to recommend disciplinary proceedings in this case.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/criminal-case-against-former-national-crime-agency-officer-withdrawn
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Nottinghamshire constable cleared of strangling teenager18/06/2024 12:10:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been cleared of the non-fatal strangulation of a 16-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs inside a police vehicle.
Gross misconduct proven against Met officers in pursuit that killed child and his aunt17/06/2024 16:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police officers have had the case proven against them for their actions during and after a police pursuit, which resulted in a fatal collision that killed two pedestrians.
Investigation underway after a man dies following contact with West Yorkshire Police12/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Stanningley, Leeds, in which a man died following contact with West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers.
IOPC investigating after Caernarfon death in police custody11/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman while in police custody in Caernarfon.
Essex Police officer in court on assault charges10/06/2024 11:20:00
An Essex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court, as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.
Wiltshire Police officers disciplined over David Carrick investigation failure07/06/2024 15:25:00
Two Wiltshire Police officers who failed to adequately investigate an allegation of abuse by serial rapist David Carrick five years before the former officer was first arrested, have been given final written warnings for misconduct.
Met officers in court on assault charges05/06/2024 10:20:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service officers will appear in court this week on assault charges, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
West Yorkshire Police officer charged under Terrorism Act given 18-month community order05/06/2024 09:20:00
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer who admitted sharing images in support of a proscribed organisation has been sentenced yesterday.
Investigation into fatal London police shooting found officers’ use of force was appropriate03/06/2024 11:20:00
Our investigation into the death of Hassan Yahya, who was Tasered and fatally shot by police in Westminster in March 2020, found the officers’ use of force was appropriate in the circumstances.