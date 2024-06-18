Criminal case against former National Crime Agency officer withdrawn

A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer charged with misconduct in public office will face no further action after the criminal case against him was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Following a referral from the NCA in March 2019, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carried out an investigation into an allegation Simon Gaffney, who was based in Warrington, had contact with escort workers while on duty.

On completion of the investigation in February 2020, we referred the case to the CPS, which subsequently authorised two charges of misconduct in public office.

At a hearing recently (14 June), the case against Mr Gaffney was withdrawn.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said: