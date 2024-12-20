Criminals made to pay to support victims

Additional £1.1 million for people impacted by crime.

More victims of crime are to receive support through a fund financed by penalties imposed on offenders.

More than £1.1 million from the Victim Surcharge Fund (VSF) will be shared among 12 organisations that support those impacted by crime.

Child victims, rape survivors and those who have suffered domestic abuse are among those who will receive support. This can include help with essentials like food and clothing, repairs for property damaged as a result of crime, and emotional support.

More than 5,000 people have already benefitted from the VSF since it was set up in 2019 and this fifth round of payments will mean hundreds more will receive support.

Under the scheme, offenders who receive a court fine after being convicted of a crime are charged an additional penalty – the victim surcharge. This is transferred to the VSF and distributed to organisations who support victims. Including this payment round, a total of £2,446,787 has been paid to 18 victim support organisations.

Victims Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“The impact of crime on victims can be devastating – it can cause financial hardship, damage to property and ongoing trauma, and it is absolutely right that offenders should pay to support victims to recover. The Victim Surcharge Fund has already benefitted more than 5,000 victims and hundreds more will be supported with the distribution of more than £1.1 million in this latest round of payments.

“The Victim Surcharge Fund builds on the Scottish Government’s wider support for victims. We have invested £93 million to support victims in the past five years, while taking a series of other actions to ensure victims are placed at the heart of the justice system. This includes a significant package of reform proposed in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform Bill to ensure victims are treated with compassion and their voices are heard.”

Kate Wallace, Chief Executive of Victim Support Scotland, said:

"This funding will be instrumental in expanding access to our Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF) to as many people impacted by crime as possible, helping them to rebuild their lives.

"So far, we have supported thousands of people through the EAF, providing critical help to people who are in urgent need of financial aid – providing funding for things like emergency housing, security equipment, clothing and groceries.

"With this new funding, we have the chance to reach even more people who have been affected by crime and explore options to develop our offering, including supporting access to mental health services. This funding will also benefit those supported by many of our specialist partner organisations, like Action Against Stalking and ASSIST."

Dot Horne, Director of 6VT Edinburgh City Youth Café, which supports young victims of crime through their Cairn service, said:

“We are delighted to be successful recipients from this round of the Victim Surcharge Fund. This funding will allow us to respond quickly to the immediate, practical needs of children and young people affected by crime.

“Additionally, it provides an opportunity to offer financial support for victims to access positive activities that can help ease the difficult times that young people may be facing.”

Background

The following organisations will benefit from the Victim Surcharge Fund in this round: