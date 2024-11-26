Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Critical Infrastructure Security Month 2024
November is Critical Infrastructure Security Month.
This November the UK is marking Critical Infrastructure Security Month (CISM) for the first time, and we are doing so alongside our key allies Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States of America.
CISM is an opportunity for us to highlight the importance of boosting resilience among our critical national infrastructure (CNI): the infrastructure and systems that we cannot live without. CNI resilience is fundamental to the functioning of our society. This includes clean drinking water, reliable IT networks, the provision of energy, access to healthcare and our emergency services.
Resilience is a whole-of-society effort, where everyone must play a part. By working with our international partners, we are strengthening our work to address the threats to our CNI, minimising disruption wherever possible.
Our CNI landscape has changed significantly in recent years. We are more aware than ever of the role cyber systems play in our everyday lives and, therefore, work within and outside government is carried out to strengthen the resilience of cyber CNI.
In September, the government designated data infrastructure as a CNI subsector within the wider Communications sector. Through the CNI framework and closer partnership between government and industry, data housed and processed in UK data centres is less likely to be compromised during outages, cyber attacks, and adverse weather events. This puts data centres and cloud providers on an equal footing as water, energy and emergency services systems and will mean that data centres sector can now expect greater government support in anticipating and responding to critical incidents, giving the industry greater reassurance when setting up business in the UK and helping generate economic growth for all.
The resilience of our CNI is fundamental to this government’s missions: their success must rest on resilient foundations. That is why we work across government and with industry and devolved governments to ensure our CNI is as resilient as possible. Our constant close working with our international partners, highlighted during CISM, is also a core part of this endeavour.
Through this work, we also collaborate with the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Protective Security Authority. They provide a wealth of resources that are available to UK businesses to help them bolster their cyber and physical resilience. We encourage all organisations to look at these resources and test their resilience. NCSC’s resources can be found here: Guidance & resources and NPSA’s can be found here: Physical Security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/critical-infrastructure-security-month-2024
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster's speech to the NATO Cyber Defence Conference26/11/2024 09:20:00
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden's speech given yesterday to the NATO Cyber Defence Conference at Lancaster House.
UK and its allies must stay one step ahead in new AI arms race25/11/2024 14:10:00
UK announces new Laboratory for AI Security Research at NATO Cyber Defence Conference
New controls across government to curb consultancy spend and save over £1.2 billion by 202615/11/2024 10:15:00
New controls on the use of consultancies across government are being brought in to cut unnecessary spending and save £1.2 billion by 2026, as set out in the Autumn Statement – with departments already expected to save the £550 million committed to this financial year.
First recipients of ‘Elizabeth Emblem’ announced to commemorate public servants who died in line of duty11/11/2024 15:10:00
First ever recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem named, recognising police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty.
New Ministerial Code to set out standards in public life and restore transparency07/11/2024 09:05:00
The Prime Minister has updated the Ministerial Code which sets out the standards expected in public life when serving the British people
Government appoints Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body30/10/2024 11:20:00
Appointment of Mark Emerton as Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body.
Government opens applications for £100,000 interim payment to the estates of victims of Infected Blood Scandal24/10/2024 16:15:00
Estates of people who died as a result of the Infected Blood Scandal can now apply to receive an interim payment of £100,000, in advance of a comprehensive compensation scheme.
Joint Statement following the meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework23/10/2024 12:05:00
The UK Government and European Commission gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.
Removal of hereditary peers from Parliament moves a step closer with Second Reading in the House of Commons15/10/2024 13:10:00
The landmark legislation will remove the right of the remaining 92 hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords and is the largest constitutional reform to the UK Parliament in a quarter of a century.