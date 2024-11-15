Analysis of consultation responses published.

Proposals to simplify crofting regulation, encourage more use of common grazings and a range of other changes have received high levels of support in a recent consultation.

The Scottish Government has published an independent analysis of the responses to the consultation on proposals for Crofting Law Reform, together with those responses where consent to publish was given.

The consultation covered potential legislative changes to:

support entry to crofting

to clarify the community aspect of crofting law

to promote use of common grazings, including for environmental purposes

to strengthen adherence to crofters’ duties

to modify the Crofting Commission’s regulatory roles and powers

to make simplifications and corrections to current legislation

More than 160 responses were received during the three-month consultation, with a further 257 people attending 15 events across crofting counties in July and August, to debate the key proposals.

Minister for Agriculture Jim Fairlie said:

“Most of the Government’s proposals were well supported by the consultation responses, though I recognise that some proposals received less strong backing. We will give full consideration to all the responses and will discuss key issues further with the Crofting Bill Group. “I am grateful to everyone who took time to share their views and look forward to continuing to work with crofting communities to ensure that the sector is supported and can attract a new generation.”

Background

Crofting Consultation 2024: Proposals for Crofting Law Reform – Analysis of Responses – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

The Crofting Bill Group is made up of a full range of stakeholders in crofting and crofting law. It was re-established in 2022 to advise the Scottish Government on priorities and options for Crofting Law Reform.

Consultation events were held at: