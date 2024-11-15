Scottish Government
|Printable version
Crofting law reform
Analysis of consultation responses published.
Proposals to simplify crofting regulation, encourage more use of common grazings and a range of other changes have received high levels of support in a recent consultation.
The Scottish Government has published an independent analysis of the responses to the consultation on proposals for Crofting Law Reform, together with those responses where consent to publish was given.
The consultation covered potential legislative changes to:
- support entry to crofting
- to clarify the community aspect of crofting law
- to promote use of common grazings, including for environmental purposes
- to strengthen adherence to crofters’ duties
- to modify the Crofting Commission’s regulatory roles and powers
- to make simplifications and corrections to current legislation
More than 160 responses were received during the three-month consultation, with a further 257 people attending 15 events across crofting counties in July and August, to debate the key proposals.
Minister for Agriculture Jim Fairlie said:
“Most of the Government’s proposals were well supported by the consultation responses, though I recognise that some proposals received less strong backing. We will give full consideration to all the responses and will discuss key issues further with the Crofting Bill Group.
“I am grateful to everyone who took time to share their views and look forward to continuing to work with crofting communities to ensure that the sector is supported and can attract a new generation.”
Background
Crofting Consultation 2024: Proposals for Crofting Law Reform – Analysis of Responses – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
The Crofting Bill Group is made up of a full range of stakeholders in crofting and crofting law. It was re-established in 2022 to advise the Scottish Government on priorities and options for Crofting Law Reform.
Consultation events were held at:
- 3 July – Inverness
- 4 July – Thurso
- 9 July – Ullapool
- 11 July – Kinlochbervie
- 17 July – Skye
- 18 July – Lairg
- 22 July – Yell
- 23 July – Lerwick
- 29 July – Spean Bridge
- 30 July – Oban
- 31 July – Tiree
- 12 August – Stornoway
- 13 August – Harris
- 14 August – Benbecula
- 15 August – Castlebay
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/crofting-law-reform/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving funeral standards15/11/2024 15:05:00
Inspections and other measures will promote the highest standards of care and increase public confidence in the funeral sector under draft regulations laid in the Scottish Parliament.
Creating future business leaders15/11/2024 13:05:00
More than £1.9 million has been awarded to create the entrepreneurs of the future and to increase access to business careers.
Almost a third of adults are living with obesity, the Scottish Health Survey shows14/11/2024 12:05:00
The Scottish Health Survey 2023 results, published recently, provide information on the health, and factors relating to health, of adults and children in Scotland.
Responding to bullying in schools13/11/2024 15:20:00
New guidance focuses on ‘prevention, response and inclusivity’.
Driving progress on global climate financing13/11/2024 14:20:00
Investment to support just resilience projects.
More support for the delivery of new homes13/11/2024 10:05:00
Actions to help planning authorities will increase the speed of approvals, deliver more new homes and grow the number of planners.
Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018 - Progress Report: 2023 to 202412/11/2024 10:05:00
This report is published under Sections 20 and 87 of the Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018 to provide an annual update on the delivery of the Scottish social security system.
Scotland' Redress Scheme: progress updates - November 202411/11/2024 15:05:00
Update on developments with Scotland's Redress Scheme.